You can finally rate Apples apps on the App Store





For years, Apple has allowed many built-in apps that you may have deleted to be re-downloaded from the App Store, but the store list for those apps is a clear difference from other apps. had. There was no way to leave a rating or review. However, it seems to have changed recently as you can now see the Apple app in the store.

Rough and unscientific scans of some Apple apps show that many of them do not have an overwhelmingly positive score. Files, Apple Maps, and Home all rated between 3 and 3.5 stars. Apple News is currently rated 2.3 stars. As 9to5Mac has observed, the podcast has a whopping 2 star rating.

There are still many ratings

That said, most Apple apps don’t have a lot of ratings, and in many cases the three-digit numbers are uninterrupted. In short, the current review represents a very small sample of the huge number of iOS users out there. (Apple said in January that more than a billion iPhones were actively used so that you can feel the size of the iOS ecosystem.) This is a well-known Apple app rating such as Gmail. It also means much less than the app (347K), Facebook (1.1 million), TikTok (10 million).

However, I think this change is good, even if the ratings are low at this point. I would like to know how the rating of Apple apps changes over time. Well, excuse me, I’m starting to draft a review of Apple Mail and publicly begging for the built-in snooze feature.

