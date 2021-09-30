Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) joins forces in plug and play to launch an innovation hub in Egypt





Cairo, September 30, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Plug and Play, a global innovation platform, has partnered with the Egyptian Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) to launch an open innovation hub in Cairo. The aim is to establish a strategic partnership to support Egyptian entrepreneurship and the startup ecosystem.

Launched in November 2021, Plug and Play Egypt will first focus on digital transformation in industries such as FinTech, InsurTech, Energy, IoT, Mobility, Healthcare and Sustainability. ..

Through this partnership, Plug and Play Egypt runs two acceleration programs and two incubation programs each year, hundreds of startups are valued and the most promising companies are selected by their business partners to participate in each batch. Our Egyptian platform provides startups, investors, and related industry companies with business development, mentorship, investment and networking opportunities.

The signing ceremony between ITIDA CEO Amr Mahfouz and Plug and Play CEO and founder Saeed Amidi was witnessed by Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

After the signing ceremony, ICT Minister Amtarat emphasized that the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) is keen to promote entrepreneurship and promote technology and innovation-led projects.

Talaat added that the agreement strengthens MCIT’s efforts to promote entrepreneurship by partnering with one of the leading companies specializing in startup incubation and acceleration. In addition, MCIT said it has established Creativa Innovation Hubs nationwide to promote entrepreneurship and empower college students and entrepreneurs through the development of innovation skills and support for ICT projects.

ITIDA CEO emphasized that Plug and Play is one of the world leaders in managing innovation hubs. He added that the company’s presence in Egypt adds value to the startup ecosystem and actively reflects it in regional and international reports. He also said that Egypt’s global position and ranking will be higher than this year, thanks to the entrepreneurial boom and the surge in investment in Egyptian start-ups due to government investment in the establishment of the Creativa Innovation Hub. Clarify what is expected to equip young people with innovation and freelance skills to foster technology start-ups.

Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play, said: Egyptian start-up. “

Sobhan Khani, Vice President of Plug and Play, said: With the help of ITIDA. I am very excited about this launch. “

About plug and play

Plug and Play is a leading innovation platform that connects start-ups, businesses, venture capital, universities and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, it has more than 35 locations on five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs to assist our business partners at every stage of their innovation journey, from education to implementation. He also organized startup accelerator programs, built in-house VCs, and promoted innovation in multiple industries that have invested in hundreds of successful companies such as Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. I am. For more information, please visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/.

About ITIDA

The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) is the executive arm of the Egyptian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, which leads IT development in Egypt.

ITIDA is an Egyptian engine to help foreign investors to spread technology, drive innovation and enhance global offerings from Egypt, the global hub of IT / ITES and innovation. ITIDA was founded in 2004 with the mission of building and defending a world-class IT industry that plays an increasingly important role in Egypt’s economic growth.

