Innovative products, new technologies highlighted at the 2021 ZGC Forum





Held in Beijing from September 24th to 28th, the 2021 Zhongguancun Forum will consist of 60 events, including conferences, exhibitions and competitions, with more than 1,000 representatives from more than 500 countries and territories. Invite.China Daily

The recently signed 2021 ZGC Forum exhibited a number of new technologies and products that are platforms to support constructive dialogue on science and technology between China and the rest of the world.

The five-day ZGC Forum on intelligence, health and carbon neutrals closed in Beijing on Tuesday. ZGC is an acronym for Zhongguancun, often referred to as Silicon Valley in China, in northwestern Beijing.

The forum consisted of 60 events, including conferences, exhibitions and competitions.

According to the organizers, more than 1,000 representatives from more than 50 countries and territories attended the event, including stakeholders, scientists, entrepreneurs and representatives of international organizations.

Formerly known as the Beijing High-Tech Expo in China, the ZGC Forum exhibition was held at the same time as the forum and was attended by 576 exhibitors.

The exhibition featured four theme sections and a general section. The four themes were the technology-backed Winter Olympics, medical and healthcare, carbon neutrality, and the scientific and technological achievements of different parts of China.

At the forum, guidelines on the ethics of a new generation of artificial intelligence will be announced, and a 10 billion yuan ($ 1.55 billion) investment fund for the science and technology sector will help Beijing become an international center for science and technology. Was launched. innovation.

Liu Jingchun, Deputy Secretary-General of the Beijing Government, said the forum showed confidence and determination that China and Beijing would be more widely open to the outside world.

“The delegation had a detailed discussion on intelligence, health and carbon neutrality and reached an agreement on a wide range of issues,” Liu said. “They have stated that they will pay more attention to intelligence, sustainability and inclusiveness in the process of development and strengthen global cooperation on innovation to restore harmony between humans and nature.”

