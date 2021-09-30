Google for Startups Funds Black-owned Startups in Rochester, NY





Video: Sign language technology allows businesses to interact with the hearing impaired and hearing impaired

Signspeak technology enables businesses everywhere to communicate more effectively with hearing-impaired and hearing-impaired clients and employees.

Entrepreneurship is not for the weak. Entrepreneurs make many attempts to fail before achieving the goal of a profitable business.

The hurdles can make the company more robust, but minority startups aren’t given the same room for failure.

“It’s a problem to take the time to develop a startup when there is no generational wealth,” said Yamilet Payano.

A woman of African Latino, Payano is a co-founder of Sign-Speak, a language software that recognizes sign language and translates it into spoken language and vice versa using machine learning. This technology enables companies around the world to communicate more effectively with hearing-impaired and hearing-impaired clients and employees.

Payano was a fannie mae quant analyst for three years. Her career has made it possible for her to help her family financially.

“It was a big risk to leave this wonderful job of helping me and my family move upwards in society to change the world,” Payano said. “The biggest challenge for me was to ask my family for permission to stay away and focus on my passion.”

Passion developed when she met Sign-Speak co-founder Nicholas Wilkins and himself hearing-impaired Nikolas Kelly.

“For hearing-impaired and hearing-impaired people, taking the time to understand how to communicate with them proves that we have tremendous potential,” says Kelly.

Kelly and Wilkins met while attending the Rochester Institute of Technology. The pair identified the problem: 430 million hearing-impaired and hearing-impaired people around the world do not have equal access to their country’s economy.

After meeting Kelly and Wilkins, Pavano moved to Rochester.

“The sad truth about startup life is that time bombs are ticking,” Wilkins said. “We had to do multiple jobs to keep the lights on.”

It wouldn’t have been long before young entrepreneurs encountered the struggle to survive while building their business.

“You either die for time or for money,” Payano said.

Before the Signspeak time bomb exploded, one of the world’s largest companies intervened to keep their dreams alive.

On Tuesday, Google for Startups announced that Sign-Speak will receive a $ 100,000 cash grant as part of its second Black Founders Fund award. In addition to the grant, the company receives technical and business guidance from Google employees and receives $ 120,000 in Google Ads and up to $ 100,000 in Google Cloud Credits.

Google for Startups has selected 50 Black-founded startups nationwide to receive equivalent grants from a $ 5 million fund. Eight New York startups were selected, seven of which were in the New York City area, including Rochester’s Sign-Speak.

Signspeak plans to use some of its grants to hire a diverse staff of local graduates, including staff from the hearing-impaired and hearing-impaired communities. Rochester is one of the largest per capita populations of the hearing impaired and hearing impaired in the United States.

“It’s the blessing and weight of our entire chest,” Wilkins said. “I was asleep when she (Pavano) called me saying she had funded me. I thought I was dreaming.”

Google for Startups strives to level the competition for startup founders and communities by providing start-ups with Google’s best products, connections and practices.

Daniel Navarro leads the brand marketing for Google for Startups. He believes that racial equality and economic opportunities are inextricably linked.

“Our intention is to help black founders overcome the inherent obstacles they often face when raising early-stage capital,” Navarro said. “There are many reasons for these obstacles, from lack of networks to overlooked by investors.”

Google for Startups is a support system especially for technology-centric enterprises, but internal teams are working on traditional SMEs facing the same hurdles. Companies like A & B Juice Labs on Clinton Avenue.

“The biggest obstacle is the lack of resources and connections to start a business,” said co-owner Bradley Griffin. “I don’t know where to go or who to ask the right question.”

Griffin and his fiancé Ashley Mogen started the A & B Juice Lab after migrating to a vegan lifestyle. Recognizing how the switch helped their well-being, Griffin and Mogen saw the opportunity to offer the community a healthy option.

“Growing up, a simple meal was a trip to McDonald’s or Wendy’s,” Griffin said. “Just here, within a mile radius, are McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King, which shows how easy it is to entertain that lifestyle.”

Despite lack of financial resources and mentorship, the A & B Juice Lab will open its grand opening on October 2nd at noon. They provide customers with juices, protein shakes, smoothies and wellness shots.

Businesses like A & B don’t have to get millions of customers a year like technology-based companies like Sign-Speak, but both organizations face funding barriers. ..

According to Crunchbase, a platform for finding business information about private and public businesses, the founders of Black and Latino have raised $ 2.3 billion in venture capital funding. That’s only 2.6% of the total $ 87.3 billion in funding for all founders in 2020.

Within the 2.6% funded, Payano believes there is more room for participation by offering opportunities to different aspiring entrepreneurs from different backgrounds.

“If you look at the CEOs and co-founders of top fund black minorities, you’ll see that they’re from Standford at the University of California, Berkeley,” Payano said. “There are people from community colleges who have great ideas.”

The Sign-Speak idea is rooted in accessibility. This is popular with Navarro. A few days ago he discovered that his toddler niece would be deaf for the rest of her life.

“I immediately thought of Yamilet,” Navarro said. “I don’t want to face friction when my niece comes out. It proves the need to help everyone in the world trying to solve problems that are really difficult for our society.”

Entrepreneurs like Griffin and Payano represent the new crop of founders who prioritize innovation and problem-solving over profit. They want more companies, regardless of their founder’s background, to create opportunities for new ideas to reach their potential.

“This generation is changing the way we look at things,” Payano said. “Helping people must be a basic requirement of every business.”

To be eligible for the grant, the founder must be nominated by a previous recipient or a partner on the Google for Startups network. Alternatively, you must be involved in Google for Startups programming, such as the Black Founders Exchange. Grants will be distributed directly to the founders through Goodie Nation, a black-led non-profit organization. This organization also helps recipients build relationships with influencers and other backers.

