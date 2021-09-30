What keeps the CIO up late when engaging with deep tech start-ups





Global investment in deep-tech startups has quadrupled in recent years, rising from $ 15 billion in 2016 to $ 60 billion in 2020, according to BCG data. These technologies are often based on scientific discoveries or meaningful engineering innovations that far exceed established technologies and provide a way to tackle some of the world’s fundamental challenges. .. This list includes artificial intelligence, advanced materials, biotechnology, blockchain, robotics and drones, photonics and electronics, and quantum computing.

Large companies such as Toyota, Alibaba and Lenovo are already innovating through partnerships with emerging technology startups, or ventures into emerging technologies. For example, startup IonQ has raised a $ 55 million round of funding jointly led by technology conglomerate Samsung to collaborate in the field of quantum computing.

Jumping into this new development, the new IESE research analyzes more than 100 Asian companies working with startups, a method called corporate ventures to understand the challenges they face, and companies and deep tech. Analyzing the best practices applied among startups, keep in mind that in 2019, Asia accounted for 40% of global corporate venture investment.

Deep tech-based products are often developed by highly qualified professionals, often PhDs. They tend to take more time and capital to develop, as they often require long development, detailed testing and regular reviews. Many deep tech initiatives have academia roots and are funded by government grants. After getting a viable prototype, it takes a long time to bring the product to market, which is more than five years. And ventures carry many risks that can be exacerbated by a lack of business expertise.

Large companies that are partnering with deep tech start-ups are already innovating, but they also face certain challenges. Based on 77 interviews with innovation leaders and an analysis of more than 180 Asian companies, the top seven concerns that awaken Chief Innovation Officers (CINOs) at night are technology assessments, short-term perspective risks, and internal KPIs. Adjustment and regulation. , Regional subdivision, silos between R & D and corporate venture teams, top-down management.

Key corporate challenges when working with deep tech entrepreneurs.

Image: IESE

4 Tips for Collaborating with Deep Tech Startups

The report provides 17 points that may be useful to companies affiliated with DeepTech start-ups. Below are some simple choices to consider for governance, hierarchy, and risk awareness issues.

1. Ensure a fair technology rating for deep tech startups. Consider two variables to keep your R & D and corporate venture teams open to solutions created outside the company. First of all, who has the technical knowledge to perform a technical evaluation? It’s probably a R & D department, a corporate venture team, or a non-corporate expert. Second, is the R & D department biased towards its own development? If so, some companies avoid internal prejudice and rely on the opinions of independent outside experts. Other teams share a common mission in both R & D and corporate venture teams. If they have different missions, they have joint bosses with expertise in both venture and technical aspects to provide a secure solution.

2. Design an innovation architecture that takes into account the specific risks of each company’s venture mechanism. Of all the corporate venture options for deep tech startups, the three most risky were recognized as startup acquisitions, corporate venture capital and venture builders. The safest from a corporate perspective were hackathons, scout missions, and challenge awards. To choose the best mechanism, evaluate the amount of risk your company is trying to take, among other factors. You can also minimize risk by building a simple test environment (sandbox) to perform a minimal proof of concept and gradually increase the resources allocated to your project. One example is the developer sandbox created by Siam Commercial Bank of Thailand. The platform allows developers and entrepreneurs to test third-party apps with an interface that reflects the bank’s live environment.

3. Strive to counteract the disadvantages of a top-down corporate venture approach to increase employee motivation, creativity, and faster approval. These policies include, for example, flexible senior management by securing sponsorship on the executive committee to speed up venture decisions for companies, or according to resource thresholds required (for example, $ 20 million). It involves shortening bottom-up approval by engaging with the job. Investing in a deep tech startup may require more senior management involvement than launching a hackathon at deep tech). For example, Chinese tech giant Tencent aimed to grow through the WeChat app. The company has combined two different paths to innovation. We launched WeChat with a traditional top-down approach, using accurate information from a single architect to provide a clear vision. But when gradual innovation was required to continue to grow, the bottom-up approach allowed more input for improvement.

4. Adjust the pitch and focus on the use case, not the technology. Other executive committee members may prefer discussions related to long-term strategies. When drilling down, business units may prefer to focus more on the short or medium term. Once the corporate venture team has achieved a success story in one business unit, ask them to bring it to other departments of the company. In addition, this proposal focuses on quantitative and translated impacts on problems that are solved through clear use cases rather than starting with technology. By involving the business unit in creating this use case, you can increase acceptance in the process.

IESE Report, Open Innovation: How Corporate Giants Can Collaborate with Deep Tech Start-ups. Case studies from East and Southeast Asia were presented at the Corporate Innovation Summit hosted by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park Authority (HKSTP).

Written by

Josemaria Siota, Secretary-General of IESE Business School Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center

Julia Prats, Bertrn Foundation, IESE Business School Entrepreneurship Professor

