CONTRERAS Report: Regulate the profitable dark side of Google and YouTube | Open





I love Google and YouTube. They do more to Hispanics than university libraries, and are faster and more convenient.

Every article I write, every commentary I make, has its roots in Google. There is no more library. Google and YouTube, Google for research and YouTube for distribution, and internet connectivity to Im in business.

They benefit from me and people like me, but of course, their business model has a dark side. It should not be tolerated.

Racism, religious, ethnic, and political hatred bring huge amounts of money to both companies and become a haven for hatred that robs individuals and groups of dignity and peace.

Every time someone clicks on Google or YouTube, you make money. every time.

Google performs 63,000 searches per second on a particular day. 3.8 million searches per minute, 228 million searches per hour, 5.6 billion searches per day.

Click makes money. Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google and YouTube. Is a company in the Americas with over $ 4 trillion.

Why do Google and YouTube need to make more money from their online dislikes when they have billions of revenues?

Hatred online is comparable to big businesses around the world.

For example, the Anti-Defamation League is conducting a global survey to measure anti-Semitism in 100 countries.

Studies show that the most anti-Semitic countries are dominated by Islam. Naturally. However, European anti-Semitism ranges from 4% in Sweden to 42% in Hungary and 58% in Armenia.

Driven by search engines like Google and platforms like YouTube, hatred cases are reported 24/7, everywhere.

For example, Patrick Wood Crucius of Texas drove 10 hours from the Dallas area to El Paso on August 3, 2019 to hunt Hispanics. There he slaughtered 22 Mexicans and Mexican-Americans and injured another 26 at Wal-Mart stores.

Prior to the shooting, Clusius posted a four-page manifesto on the Internet condemning the Mexican invasion of the United States. The victim looked like me.

Millions of people around the world find and read his manifesto. The appearance and expression of the hatred Clusius is available to everyone at Google.

Crucius copied several predecessor racial / ethnic / religious shooters: Andersbrevik, Norway, Brenton Tarant, New Zealand (streamed the genocide of his mosque on the internet), John, California. Ernest synagogue shooting.

They killed immigrants, Muslims or Jews for the same reason.

Google and YouTube promote these murderers by spreading their hatred and make money by doing so. They are protected by Section 230 of Community Dignity Act.

The provider or user of the interactive computer service for information provided by another information center provider is not liable for defamation. Congress can change this.

Technocrats say the algorithm aims to help eliminate radicals, personalize feeds, and deracialize social media. Yes, but they also make a profit and spread hatred.

It reminds me of one in the early 1900s.

The photographer took a picture of a black man hanging from a tree and his Lynch mob. Of course, they turned them into postcards for profit that were sold throughout the United States.

The epidemic of hate speech and extremism online is well known, but what is kept secret is the benefit of hatred on these platforms.

The YouTube comments section is used by hate group organizers to recruit new people. The comments themselves tend to be incendiary in nature, but not in section 230, which is legally defamatory. YouTube employees disagree, but hatred remains because management likes profits.

There is only one reason for this money. Hatred sells. Both parent companies, Alphabet Inc. Knows that, so hatred remains.

That mistake, and it should stop. Congress may pass legislation requiring that such material be labeled as material of hatred and that all hatred posts be countered. There is no counterargument or publication.

Congress can request a screen-sized label to indicate that this material is defined by law as a hatred material.

Algorithms that use hundreds of keywords of racist material can identify any post as hatred and post a counter-argument alongside the material of hatred. This protects freedom of speech and freedom of expression.

Congress can hold businesses responsible for carrying out hatred. That can be done by the US Constitution’s Commercial Transactions Clause, which requires Congress to regulate interstate and foreign commerce.

Exempting a company that allows a company with a market capitalization of more than $ 1 trillion to operate like a monopoly from Article 230 of the Communications Goodwill Act is a simple enough task for Congress. It will reign on Google and YouTube, but it won’t cause confusion across the wider industry.

Publishing hatred is an action. It is not the case to think and express hatred. It is difficult to ban publicized hatred, yes. Careful treatment is required as an action that cannot be considered under the commercial transaction clause.

It’s time for Congress and the courts to act. Wal-Mart in El Paso cannot save 22 dead, but another Wal-Mart somewhere could save another 22.

It may save me.

Raoul Lowery Contreras is a veteran, political consultant and author of the US Marine Corps, hosting Contreras reports on Facebook and YouTube.

