Australian competition watchdog says Google dominates online advertising, how does it work?





In the pre-digitized world, advertising was mainly carried by print media, radio and television.

Today, digital advertising has surpassed these channels and is pervading desktops, laptops, smartphones, tablets and a variety of other Internet-connected devices. And perhaps the biggest player in the online advertising space is Google.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), Australia’s competition watchdog, says Google currently controls online advertising in the country and must be thoroughly curtailed.

The ACCC claims that over the last decade, Google’s advertising technology has evolved to become anti-competitive.

Lions share

In a report released Tuesday, the ACCC said Google had reached market power through a massive data advantage. Technology giants collect vast amounts of information about people who use Google Search, YouTube, Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Documents, Google Contacts, Google Sites, Google Meet, Google Chat, Cloud Search and more.

Google purchased YouTube for US $ 1.65 billion in 2006. AP

Watchdog estimates that 8090% of all online ad impressions in Australia passed at least one Google service in 2020. Ad impressions are created when an ad is displayed on an app or web page. This is a benchmark for advertisers to know how many times their ad has been displayed.

In light of this estimate, it’s no exaggeration to say that Google has the largest share of Australia’s digital advertising industry, which reached A $ 9.5 billion last year.

The ACCC recommends a new industry code to make the end-to-end advertising process more transparent. We also want to impose rules on how we collect user data for digital advertising purposes and how we calculate service charges.

The complete list of recommendations is intended to limit Google’s potential monopoly in the digital advertising market.

What does Google say?

In response, Google states that ACCC does not properly consider other online advertising channels available to Australian advertisers, such as Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat.

Google also emphasized the PwC report, which estimated that three-quarters of the high-tech giants promoting Australian customers were small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and that Google’s services contributed A $ 2.4 billion annually to the Australian economy.

According to The Guardian, a Google spokeswoman reaffirmed their willingness to work with the ACCC to create a healthy advertising ecosystem.

Google Victory Formula

In the early days of Google, when their only product was a revolutionary search engine, it may be apocrypha that business advisors asked the founders how they intended to make money. Maybe. The reply was often along the line of understanding something. It seems that it was Google Ads.

Last year, Google Ads joined Apple and Microsoft to help the US company Alphabet (where Google is a part) soar above US $ 1 trillion in market value. It’s the primary tool for advertisers to reach their customers through Google services by placing ads on Google search results, mobile apps, web pages and videos.

Every time someone uses Google Search or visits a website that hosts ads through Google Ads, an automated ad auction takes place behind the scenes. Advertisers bid on the maximum cost-per-click you are willing to pay for your ad.

Paying a cost-per-click means paying Google a fixed amount each time someone clicks on an ad, rather than paying for the ad space itself.

Of course, not everyone who clicks on an ad buys it. Depending on the heat and cold of the market, sales may only turn into one in ten clicks.

So, if your cost-per-click is 50 cents and your click-to-sale conversion rate is one-tenth, your advertiser will need to sell your product for $ 5 or more if you want to reach the break-even point with your ad purchase. there is. But how is that price compared to competitors? They have to add up carefully.

To get your ad in the best possible position, your cost-per-click must be high enough, your ad’s quality must be high, and it should contain keywords that are directly related to your search query.

According to Google, ads can be targeted by choosing a similar audience based on many factors, including demographics of the audience (specific location, age, gender, device type).

Expand your audience by targeting users with relevant interests to users on your remarketing list. These users do not search your product or service directly, but their related interests may lead them to interact with your advertising.

However, the exact details of the process are ambiguous because Google carefully protects the methods.

What does the future look like?

As artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly incorporated into people’s lives, the job of buying things will probably be delegated to AI assistants. This is the vision of Peter Diamandis, one of the most well-known Silicon Valley leaders as the founder of the Technology Nonprofit XPRIZE Foundation.

How does it work? Well, over time, your personal AI will tell you about your daily habits, the products you use, how often you use them, the brands you like, where you go, who you meet. You will know everything about.

Next, we will make product proposals based on these patterns. This is an enhanced version of what Google is already doing with the Google Assistant feature.

The Google Assistant uses AI to tailor the service to the owner of the device. Antonbe / Aliexpress

Amazon does this too, and notices that you’re reading this, so it sends a message to the user.Other readers who read also read

The next step is for AI to go ahead and buy consumables that they know they need when they need them and have them delivered without explicit request. This means that you don’t run out of things you didn’t realize you were missing.

But on the other hand, this potential future raises serious concerns about our personal privacy, our agencies, and the behavior of our consumers.

