10 Things You Need to Know Today, Thursday, September 30th





Good morning. Welcome to 10Things in Tech. If this is forwarded to you, sign up here. Plus, download the Insider app to get the news on the go. Click here for iOS and click here for Android.

let’s start.

1. YouTube prohibits all anti-vaxx content. The company has announced that it will ban all content that claims that the approved vaccine is non-functional or harmful as well as false information about COVID-19 shots. Still, insiders have discovered that at least two people are on the platform from a “disinformation dozen.” Prohibition details that differ from the traditional hands-off approach of the industry.

2. Slack wants executives to limit their work days to three days a week. The company wants to reduce the frequency of senior management coming to the office to encourage other staff to work from home. In addition, there will be no executive floors. Why Slack wants executives to “set an example and lead.”

3. Insiders working on Amazon’s domestic robots share complex emotions. Depending on who you ask, Astro is either the world’s biggest innovation or Amazon’s biggest flop, a gimmick product that is said to “almost certainly go down the stairs.” See what other employees are saying about Astro.

4. LinkedIn has removed the journalist’s profile for “prohibited content” on its Chinese website. LinkedIn said it would have to comply with Chinese law to operate there, but didn’t provide users with specific information as to why profiles were banned. What we know so far.

5. Leaked Facebook documentation shows that the company considered its early teens to be an “untapped” audience. A document found by The Wall Street Journal reveals the company’s plans to seduce children, including “utilizing playdates” to get more kids using the Messenger Kids app. Here’s how Facebook worked elsewhere to get “tween” kids aged 10 to 12 on the platform:

6. The power player behind the Web Summit has dropped out and is in a legal battle in California. Two co-founders of the technical conference, David Kelly and Patrick Cosgrave, are on the other side of the controversy over VC funds. For more information about dropping out, please click here.

7. Netflix has acquired Video Game Studio as a major move to further increase game ambition. The streaming giant has announced the purchase of Night School Studio, the game developer known for the 2016 supernatural thriller game Oxenfree. With this purchase, we are one step closer to offering video games alongside movies and TV shows.

8. Apple’s former design chief is reportedly helping Ferrari design the first electric car. The company, led by Jony Ive, who designed iconic Apple products such as the iPhone, Mac, and iPod, is working with luxury car makers to build the first EV. Get the latest information on Ferrari EVs.

9. Elon Musk is spending time on a fully reusable SpaceX rocket. Musk called the project, known as the Starship, the “Holy Grail,” and said it could cost less than $ 1 million. Here’s what we know about his lofty plans for reusable rockets:

10. Amazon Web Services has identified 72 of the most powerful under new CEO Adam Seripsky. Using the leaked official org chart, we’ve joined together all the people who are helping Seripsky run AWS, the most dominant cloud platform on the market. Take a look at our exclusive org chart.

Wait, we’re releasing a new crossword until October 8th before we go. Please solve it here today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/10-things-in-tech-you-need-to-know-today-30-2021-9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos