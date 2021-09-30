Honda Motor Co Announces Plans for eVTOL, Avatar Robots and Space Technology – TechCrunch





Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced plans to innovate in new business areas such as electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), bipedal robots, and space technology.

Honda R & D Co., an innovation division of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC), will lead the efforts of “Ingenious research on technologies that expand the possibilities of mobility to three dimensions and bring new value to people.” “The fourth dimension, which goes against the constraints of time and space and eventually goes into outer space,” the company said.

It sounds like a science fiction novel, and certainly some of these innovations may not work in the end, but during a Thursday briefing, the company burned, electrified the past 73 Shown how its core technology evolved over the years, control and robotics could evolve to meet the goals of the future world, where mobility needs vary widely.

Hybrid eVTOL and corresponding mobility ecosystem

The main difference between eVTOL and helicopters is that the former has multiple propellers, each with a separate motor driven by electricity from the battery, while the latter has one large, large rotor at the top. That is. As a result, eVTOL is generally expected to be safer, quieter, and cleaner.

According to the company’s statement, most of the eVTOL being developed around the world is all-electric, but HMC aims to “utilize its electrification technology to develop a Honda eVTOL equipped with a gas turbine hybrid power unit.” increase. At a press conference in April, the company first announced its intention to develop technology in this area, and HMC also announced its goal of selling 100% EV by 2050.

Marcos Frommer, HMC’s corporate communications manager, said at a press conference that most of these new vehicles are limited to short-haul flights because all-electric eVTOL has a very short range due to battery capacity per mass. I explained that it will be done. Intercity transportation and shuttle service. Even Joby Aviation, which recently announced plans to commercialize by 2024, has just completed the longest eVTOL test flight to date, about 150 miles on a single charge.

“According to the results of our market research, the greatest demand for mobility with eVTOL aircraft is long-haul, such as intercity transport in the range of up to 250 miles,” said Frommer. “Honda is focusing on research and development of lithium-ion batteries, partly due to the electrification of automobiles. However, the progress based on the current lithium-ion batteries is only about several times the energy density per capacity in the next 20 years. It is not expected to increase, so we find it difficult to achieve long distances with batteries alone due to empty maneuverability that requires further weight reduction. “

According to Frommer, if the battery advances further in the future, HMC can choose to fully electrify eVTOL by removing the gas turbine generator.

The company says it wants to create a new “mobility ecosystem” with eVTOL at its core and connected to terrestrial mobility products. According to an example animation shown by HMC during the briefing, an executive living in Cape Cod could be able to book a hybrid eVTOL using a single app and take him to his office in New York City. Hmm. air. The app could be connected to his personal autonomous Honda car and chatted with him about the weather when he drove him to a mobility hub for takeoff. When he landed, the autonomous shuttle would have been waiting for the Big Apple to take him to his office. After a brief commute day, he went home with his family on the veranda in time for dinner.

“By using a model-based systems engineering (MBSE) approach, this poses a challenge for Honda to transform from a traditional manufacturing company to a new company that also designs and commercializes systems and services,” said Frommer. I am. “Honda can only provide new value to its customers by completing one large system consisting of various elements such as booking system infrastructure, air traffic control, flight operations, and existing mobility products such as automobiles. It is impossible for us to handle all these factors alone and we need to work with many companies and government agencies. “

HMC plans to conduct a prototype technical verification in 2023 and a flight test of the hybrid demonstration model in 2025. Then decide on commercialization. If the HMC decides to move forward, we hope to be certified by 2030 so that we can start in the next decade. When the company reaches TechCrunch for commercialization, customers can expect the price of eVTOL, which can accommodate four or more passengers at a time, to be lower than in the business class of commercial airliners.

The potential for commercialization is still under debate, but we strive to ensure that all passengers can use eVTOL aircraft at a lower price than flying business class on commercial airliners. Frommer said HMC forecasts eVTOL to become the norm by 2040, with a market size of approximately $ 269 billion by then.

Transcend time and space with Honda ASIMO robot

Honda’s avatar robot concept, ASIMO, allows users to have a second self to perform tasks and experience things without being directly there. The user wears a VR headset and tactile gloves to connect the avatar and control it remotely. This will eventually allow you to reflect accurate hand movements.

“We position this as four-dimensional mobility and transcend time and space beyond 2D and 3D mobility,” says Frommer.

The company envisions Asimo robots being used in applications such as remote surgery. It will be very popular in developing countries and space exploration where world-class surgeons will not be accessible in the future, and will be accessible to the Avatar version of the person. To places where you cannot live or where it is difficult for humans to reach.

“The core of the realization of such an avatar robot is Honda’s strength in robot technology and the multi-finger robot hand developed by utilizing Honda’s unique remote control function supported by AI,” the company said. .. “Therefore, Honda takes full advantage of tools designed for human use with multiple fingers and accelerates complex tasks based on more intuitive control by AI-supported users. We aimed to be an avatar robot that can be executed accurately. “

Toyota also has a similar bipedal avatar robot controlled by telepresence called the T-HR3. Tesla does not seem to be based on remote control technology, but Tesla recently announced plans for a humanoid robot. If Honda implements ASIMO’s plan, it makes sense that it will use teleoperation for both easier operation and robot learning. Showing the robot how to do something may be the best way to train the robot.

Honda wants to put ASIMO to practical use in the 2030s, and wants to conduct tests by the fiscal year ending March 2024.

Strengthen research and development of space technology

Honda also announced plans to accelerate research and development in the field of space technology, especially in the development of the Moon. One of Honda’s brief themes was the previously announced sound-cycle renewable energy system. In June, Honda R & D Co. and the Aeronautical Research and Development Organization supplied oxygen, hydrogen, and electricity to human outposts and lunar rover, a system designed to allow people to live in space for long periods of time. Announced a joint feasibility study. period. According to the company, the system will leverage Honda’s existing fuel cell and high-pressure water electrolysis technologies.

Honda will also use remote-controlled robots on the Moon to minimize the risks associated with astronauts being blown into space and to allow people to virtually explore the Moon from Earth. We also talked about. Moon robots include the same multi-finger hand technology developed for avatar robots, AI-supported remote control technology, and torque control technology that Honda uses to mitigate collisions.

Automakers also want to use core fluid and combustion technologies, as well as guidance and control for making reusable rockets.

“If we could launch a small low-Earth orbit satellite with such a rocket, we could expect to evolve our core technology into a variety of services, including connected services,” said Frommer. “All such services are compatible with Honda’s technology.”

According to Frommer, Honda has promised “young engineers” to start research and development, dreaming of building a rocket at the end of 2019. Honda provided no further details on any of its space initiatives.

