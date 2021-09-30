Fairphones’ latest sustainable smartphones come with a 5-year warranty





Fairphone, a manufacturer focused on facilitating repairs of smartphones made of ethically procured materials, has unwrapped its fourth-generation mobile phones. The Fairphone 4 uses the same modular design as previous phones, but with a stronger interior, a 5-year warranty, and two major Android updates and software support promised by the end of 2025. It has been. Prices start at 579/499 for phones shipping October 25th.

I’ve been using the Fairphone 4 as my main phone for a few days and I’m not ready to make the final decision yet, but it’s like a big step forward when compared to the outdated design and low power components found in the company. I feel it. Previous phone. Stay tuned for my full review.

Fairphone’s ambition is to create a more ethical alternative to modern smartphones. This means creating ethically sourced devices using sustainable materials and making them available for as long as possible before providing software support and warranty. Fairphone only guarantees software support until the end of 2025, but has the ambition to extend this to 2027. In an ideal world, Fairphone wants to finally release Android 15 in the 2024s as a phone update.

Like previous Fairphones devices, Fairphone 4 is designed for easy disassembly.Image: Fairphone

Fairphones device specifications are usually second only to ethical considerations, but unlike previous phones, Fairphone 4 competes with other midrange Android phones. The 5G handset is powered by the Qualcomms Snapdragon 750G processor and is paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM expandable via a microSD and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Equipped with a 3,905mAh removable battery, the display is a 6.3-inch 1080p LCD panel.

There is a 48-megapixel main camera, two 48-megapixel ultra-wide cameras, and a 25-megapixel selfie camera. The main rear camera is equipped with an optical image stabilization mechanism and can record at up to 4K / 30fps.

A notable drawback when compared to previous Fairphones is that the Fairphone 4 no longer includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. This is an otherwise incompatible choice with the customer-first approach of the enterprise. Fairphone says it has made this decision to be able to provide official IP ratings for dust and water resistance not found on previous phones. Its only IP54 means it’s protected from splashes of light rather than being completely submerged, but it’s impressive in the light of its removable back cover and modular design.

Currently no plans to release in the US

In terms of modularity, Fairphone sells eight repair modules including a replacement display, battery, back cover, USB-C port, speaker, earpiece, rear camera and SELPHY camera. All of these can be easily removed using a standard Philips head driver. In other words, you should be able to do many repairs yourself. But if you need to consult an expert, Fairphone says spare parts are available for purchase and use by a local repair shop.

The two phones in front of Fairphone are the only devices that received a full repairability score from iFixit, and the company believes Fairphone 4 is even more repairable.

We hope that these spare parts will be available until at least 2027. Fairphone has a good track record with previous devices and has sold parts for the 6 year old Fairphone 2 two years after the last handset was still in stock. However, product manager Miquel Ballester admits that the company has run out of certain parts of its model.

There are two cameras and a TOF sensor on the back.Image: Fairphone

Fairphone also has a solid record on the software side that it will eventually provide major Android updates to mobile phones. Earlier this year, the company officially released the Android 9 update for Fairphone 2, the first device released on Android 5. It’s possible that almost three years have passed since the first release of Android 9, which means that the phone will continue to work officially. A supported version of the Google operating system. We need to address the fact that Qualcomm officially supports chipsets only for three major OS updates and a four-year security update, but it’s a good sign that Fairphones supports Fairphone 4’s aspirations. is.

In terms of materials, Fairphone 4 is made using Fair Trade certified gold. Responsibly procured aluminum and tungsten. Recycled tin, rare earth minerals, and plastics (including back panels that are 100% recycled polycarbonate). The company has various initiatives to improve the working conditions of miners and factory workers involved in the device supply chain. Fairphone also claims that Fairphone 4 is the first e-waste neutral handset to recycle one phone or the same amount of e-waste for each device sold.

Fairphone 4 can be pre-ordered in Europe today and will ship from October 25th. The model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at 579/499, while the step-up model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is retailed at 649/569. Unfortunately, there are no signs of a release in the United States. Focus on Europe for the time being.

