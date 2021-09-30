South Jersey doctors recommend flu vaccine to prevent further hospitalization





Evesham-The flu could return to this next season after it was virtually non-existent last year.

But because of that year’s vacation, experts are worried about how serious the comeback will be.

“There are really two reasons,” said Dr. Gemma Downham, an epidemiologist and corporate director of patient safety and infection prevention at AtlantiCare. “First of all, the population’s immunity to influenza is lacking because there was no decent influenza season that passed through the population for over a year.

“We have also mitigated many of the COVID precautions to prevent the flu, such as masking (and) social distance when in an indoor space. Now we are back to gathering and hosting social events. . An event that also spreads influenza. “

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there were only 1,675 cases of influenza virus in the United States during the final season of influenza from September 28, 2020 to May 22, 2021. It accounted for 0.2 percent of the 818,939 respiratory specimens tested by the clinical laboratory. From October 1, 2019 to April 4, 2020, the CDC estimated 39,000,000 to 56,000,000 cases in the United States.

In addition to the precautionary measures taken during the pandemic, the country’s aggressive influenza vaccine campaign was also a factor. With the COVID-19 vaccine, which was not yet widely available last winter, authorities urged the public to protect themselves from the flu to avoid the simultaneous epidemic of both diseases.

This time, more people are vaccinated against COVID-19. However, for many people the masks have come off and the children are back in school.

Dr. Samuel Weiner, Medical Director of Virtua Health Group, said that was the reason for maintaining pressure on the flu.

Weiner said the flu shot was “important every year.” “But I think it’s even more important this year. If you’ve had flu-like symptoms over the past few years, you’ll lie down on the couch a day or two and then gradually return to normal activity.

“We need to be careful about the potential of COVID-19, and given the fact that influenza and COVID-19 often have overlapping symptoms, I think it is important to be vaccinated against influenza to prevent it. .. Reduces the confusion of “Is this the flu? Is this the COVID?”

Still, 52-year-old John Steinbeck isn’t too worried. Residents of Upper Township said they had been vaccinated against the coronavirus since April and would probably not be vaccinated against the flu.

“I usually don’t do that every year,” Stanzak said. “My parents have. They got theirs this season. I’ve never had the regular fall flu in the flu season before. I think about it. But I don’t know if I will do it. “

John Magaburn, who lives in Laurel Springs, will soon be vaccinated against the flu. As a hospital worker, he wants others to consider doing the same.

“I want to protect myself from the flu,” said 63-year-old McGavan when he visited Sagemore’s Promenade on Monday. “And again, I’m going to get another COVID shot.”

Talking about COVID vaccine booster shots and current flu shots, I suspect that the general public is simply fed up with vaccine conversations and must get so many shots in such a short time frame. maybe.

If that malaise is present, it is not present in Moorestown resident Maria Salvatico. A former hospital employee who lost her mother to the coronavirus, she wants to continue to be safe and follow the guidance of medical professionals.

“I’m not me. I want to be healthy,” Salvatico said, adding that he is vaccinated against the flu every year. “I am a vaccinated person.”

Authorities are also keeping an eye on the potential for an early increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Primarily found in infants and the elderly, it hospitalizes an average of 2.1 million children under the age of 5 and 177,000 adults aged 65 and over each year.

With the advent of the COVID-19 delta variant and the expected recurrence of influenza, the availability of hospital beds is already an issue, and the issue can quickly be exacerbated.

Dr. Mark Condorsi, an infectious disease specialist at Jefferson Health, NJ, said:

“And what that means is that the burden of hospitalization is high, for example, suggesting that if the right situation appears, it could lead to up to about 600,000 hospitalizations, if not more. It means that there is a possibility of becoming. “

The CDC estimates an average of 140,000-810,000 hospitalizations annually between 2010 and 2020.

As the season begins, medical professionals continue to urge the public to get a flu shot. In addition, it is advisable to wear a mask in crowded or indoor areas and keep social distances where possible. If you have flu-like symptoms, consult your doctor as soon as possible for testing.

Ahmad Austin Jr. is a lifelong resident of South Jersey and tells stories in the health care and cannabis industry of Rowan College at Burling County, Courier Post, and Daily Journal. Contact aaustin @ gannett.com for story tips.

