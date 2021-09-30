Can show what new technology is lacking in the team – Sportico.com





Today’s guest columnist is Raf Keustermans, CEO of Sportlight Technology.

Perhaps the most important development in professional sports this century was the acceptance of data by the industry. After finally pushing the limits of stopwatches and tape measures, sports organizations and athletic performance evaluators have significantly expanded the range of performance measurements they track and at the same time gain a better understanding of how to actually apply that data.

That said, we are in the early stages of the sports big data movement. The area of ​​professional sports represents a galaxy of undiscovered data. This is an ecosystem of information and numbers that we haven’t considered investigating or, in some cases, investigating at all.

Today’s executives, coaches, and other performance managers often rely on the industry’s most advanced or most popular tools when they enter the business (think GPS and camera-based solutions). please). They are accustomed to this technology, have long-standing connections with the vendors that distribute it, and are familiar with the metrics and reports generated by these tools.

For performance managers, it’s easy to get out of date with the simple approach of doing what you know. Technology never stops: Dozens of established companies, start-ups, and scholars are constantly marketing new ideas and breakthrough technologies. Categorizing innovative measurement, tracking, and analytics solutions from hyped new products is actually all a job on its own. Many performance managers recognize that current technologies are not 100% accurate or are not sensitive enough to detect certain nuances, but they resolve the uncertainty about the unknowns of new technologies. increase.

This leads to a hole in the knowledge of where the data should be. Consider load management for professional soccer. Current technical solutions cannot accurately measure the power at kick, the level of physical activity of the player. The player’s kick count is tracked, but the classification is ignored. Also, many sports scientists agree that kick force (especially those of medium and high impact types) is strongly associated with fatigue and risk of injury, so it is important to collect data on load management. Indicators are slipping through cracks.

Until a little more recently, the same was true when tracking the speed of a player’s turn and the speed of acceleration and deceleration. The NFL Combine Shuttle Run, designed to allow evaluators to measure these abilities, is an old technology solution that measures the total time of a player through a pre-planned course. What provides better service to evaluators? Theoretically, a technology that provides detailed and accurate measurements of the shuttle run components that the team wants to record. Even more useful are the same insights gathered during actual gameplay. Here, physical ability and decision-making are combined to separate Tom Brady and Steve Beuerlein.

Thankfully, the technology has arrived. LiDAR is a laser-based system that provides reliable and detailed measurements of these skills. This is important information when the All-Pro cornerback can be separated from the players of the practice team in a very short time in a very special game situation. While many computer vision and machine learning technologies have brought about gradual changes in this area, LiDAR embodies true innovation. This is a solution that takes your camera data to the next level from inaccurate technology that uses it as a source material. While some computer vision technologies with artificial intelligence make gradual changes by estimating the position of athletes in the field, LiDAR does not rely on guesswork and instead uses millions of laser beams. Use to accurately measure the position of the player.

As any coach says, the little things are important. Margin will be the champion. By tracking player starts, stops, and turns more accurately, coaches can get better information about game planning and placement. Scientifically appropriate methods for measuring stamina levels and risk of injury may provide insights into the health of season-dependent aging superstars.

We are currently working with three English Premier League clubs that are integrating LiDAR technology and its output into daily analysis. An additional 10 clubs are conducting pilot projects using this technology. Their main focus is on ultra-precision physical data in collaboration with Performance, Sports Science, Strength & Conditioning departments. The work is centered around some of these analytical “blind spots” focused on providing insights on acceleration and deceleration, turning, turning, and fatigue monitoring. In addition, some clubs are working on the use of academy talent development technology to baseline players based on key indicators and players on the first team, highlighting differences and areas for improvement. .. So far, some clubs have used the data to make changes to training drills and programs, exposing players in training sessions to the strength and intensity levels of the game. In addition, the data is used to assist in the development of architectures for player rehabilitation.

Moving the cause of data in sports and replacing blind spots with transparent vision can be achieved with creative algorithms and radical new ideas, but it’s not the only one. The next step can mean better basics. By simply tracking the established measurables, you can more accurately reveal data that performance managers didn’t know they needed, or even thought they could.

Keustermans was co-founder and CEO of Plumbee, a mobile game startup acquired by Sony’s GSN Games, before founding Sportlight Technology, a sports technology startup that uses LiDAR and AI to build the next-generation athlete tracking technology platform. was. Prior to that, he was an executive at gaming, betting and advertising companies such as Electronic Arts, Kindred Group and BBDO.

