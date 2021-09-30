Google passes 200 patents to SoftBank from the failed Loon Balloon Project





Google's parent Alphabet announced in January that it would discontinue Loon, an internet balloon spinout. The tech giant has transferred about 200 Loon patents to Japanese business partner SoftBank. Alphabet said it would like to assist climate researchers by waiving the rights to about 200 other patents.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has handed over about 200 patents related to the failed Internet balloon startup Rune to Japanese investment giant Softbank.

Project Loon started as one of Alphabet’s moonshot projects at the division Google X (later simply called the “X”). Here you’ll find other creative ideas such as Google Glass, self-driving car startup Waymo, and drone delivery companies. wing.

Loon, who wanted to make broadband more accessible using solar-powered balloons, spread from X in 2018 and was classified as one of Alphabet’s “other bets.”

However, Loon’s leadership has announced that the company will close its business in January. This is because we have followed the path to “longer, higher risk” feasibility than expected.

The project’s leadership team stands in the wreckage of a deflated Loon balloon Google X.

Alphabet has now transferred approximately 200 Loon patents to SoftBank, which will acquire a $ 125 million stake in the company in 2019 and develop its own aerial communications technology through its subsidiary HAPS Mobile. Both companies said on Thursday. Neither company has disclosed the terms.

As part of the “Loon Collection” legacy project, Google has also announced that it will waive its rights to some 200 more Loon patents and issue a “non-claimed oath.” Under this pledge, individuals or businesses can build designs without fear. Proceedings.

By effectively open-sourcing 10 years of data, the company says, “We want to help next-generation engineers, telecommunications experts, and climate scientists explore their underlying problems.” rice field.

“The end result of Loon’s journey is not what we wanted, but there are important lessons that Loon learned in the process that could support the work of future explorers and innovators.” A spokeswoman for the company said.

The Smithsonian Institution will be exhibiting as part of the upcoming “FUTURES” exhibition for those who are keen to get a final glimpse of Loon’s balloons.

The insider asked Softbank for comment.

Are you a current or former Google employee and want to share more? You can securely contact this reporter using the encrypted messaging app Signal (+447801985586) or email ([email protected]). Contact us using a device that does not work.

