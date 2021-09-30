How the secret Google Geo-fence warrant helped catch the parliamentary riot mob





For multiple suspects, the FBI eventually collected a variety of Google data, including recovery numbers, emails, and the date the account was created and last accessed. Some court filings do not explain what that means, but even state that FBI agents can see a field called the user deletion location. It is unclear whether this data comes from the first geo-fence warrant, follow-up, or conventional search warrant after the suspect was identified.

Apparently, legal experts say that if the DOJ used geofence warrant data to build a searchable database of suspects, it would be the first known case.

Sounds unusual, but it’s worth noting that the whole situation is unusual, said Tim O’Brien, a tech industry executive currently working on AI policy at Microsoft, who studied geo-fence warrants at the University of Washington Law School. say. If I’m a law enforcement agency, I argue that in this case a three-step process is unnecessary. This is because he became a suspect or witness the moment he stepped into the Capitol.

Others see the beginning of a slippery slope. When law enforcement and prosecutors look at what they can do in unusual cases, they usually spill over and become normal cases, says a digital forensics lawyer who asked not to name them. This will probably be seen not only in murders, but also in car thefts. There are no reins for this.

Google said: There is a rigorous process of geofence warrants designed to protect the privacy of users while supporting the important work of law enforcement agencies. As long as you disclose your data in response to a geofence warrant, always create anonymized data as the first step in the process. Next, creating additional information is another step required by a warrant or a new court order.

Google also said that court orders are often accompanied by gag orders that prevent recipients from discussing them.

The DOJ did not respond to requests for comment.

Geo-fence warrants are usually filed before the involvement of defense advisers, often sealed from public surveillance for years, and there are no substantive proceedings regarding constitutionality or use. The Conservation Telecommunications Act, the law governing them, was passed in 1986, long before smartphones, Wi-Fi, or GPS were widely used, and has not been significantly updated since then.

Instead, DOJ’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section (CCIPS) and Google have quietly devised their own framework for processing geo-fence warrants. This has been accepted by most courts to date.

Toxon says the fact that Google at least lets the DOJ get a search warrant for that data is a great first step. But if you rely on giant tech companies to protect people’s privacy from the government, he says, it’s a very volatile proposal. These companies rely heavily on government to keep their businesses unregulated until they die.

The latest criminal accusation using Google’s geo-fence data filed last week has arrested more than 600 people and charged at least 185 people in connection with a violation of the Capitol.

Meanwhile, a secret violation geofence warrant for the Capitol has not yet been identified. In April, the New York Times believed it had tracked one and petitioned to unseal it. The warrant turned out to be for an unrelated drug trafficking case. When it comes to geofence data, the information seems to be flowing in exactly one direction.

