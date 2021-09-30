Choose Your Best Laptop and E-Book to Forget About Heavy Books and Notes in Your Backpack

With the most advanced tools and devices, there is no longer a need to bring a bunch of books with you to class. You can easily download any available book on your device. With a laptop or e-book, you can collect all your books and other materials in one place.

There is a huge choice of available devices for students. You can select among the list of devices based on the pricing rate, features available, design, etc. When you decide on buying a laptop or e-book, you should check their characteristics first. Check every available feature and see all prices. It is wise to learn about the wanted item before you purchase it.

Besides, you need to know what operating system you prefer. If you need to run such complex programs as Photoshop on the laptop, you should learn it in advance. Not every device supports such complicated graphical design editors. You can check the following list of the best student laptops and e-book below to select the most fitting ones for yourself.

1. HP PAVILION 14

This laptop is sure to be named the best device for modern students. With the Intel Core processor of 8th generation and advanced SSD hard drive 256G, it is a top choice. In addition, you get a solid internal storage space and impressive specs. Sure, this is not the best choice for graphic design students or ones who need Photoshop for their studies. The stylish design of the laptop makes it a wanted purchase for students who like sophisticated items. You get a lot of useful build-ins like USB Type-C, HDMI, and fitting ports that allow connecting your computer to the network or other devices conveniently. The operating system is pre-install. You get to enjoy the Windows 10 Home operating system.

The pricing range: $768 – $799.

2. DELL XPS 13

This is a premium quality laptop for students. It is surely more expensive than the previously mentioned computer. Nevertheless, it is highly popular among students these days as well. This computer has the Intel Core processor of the 10th generation that makes the graphics really impressive. It is a quality purchase. Thus you can expect to use it even after graduation.

Unfortunately, it has a limited number of ports, and with all the features it supports, the battery does not last long. DELL XPS 13 is a trendy solution for stylish students. The laptop can deal with any task, including complicated graphical assignments that require using Photoshop. You can use the laptop conveniently when you need to prepare a written essay. You do not need an online essay helper if you have such an awesome laptop.

The pricing range: $2,499 – $2,999.

3. ACER CHROMEBOOK 315

This laptop is the most fitting budget solution for students. The prices for the device are really low. With this money, you get a laptop with an Intel Celeron processor, 32G SSD memory, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection, and a long-lasting battery. You also get a quality screen to enjoy your work. Sure, the device is not provided with an advanced audio system. It also has a basic keyboard.

The operating system installed on the laptop is Chrome. You can do the usual students’ work by using the device easily. It can be enough for your study assignments if you do not deal with some complicated tasks in computer programming or graphical design.

The pricing range: $288 – $295.

4. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is one of the most popular ebooks modern students prefer. This e-reader is an exceptional device that can make your life much better with all the features offered to users. The ebook reader allows downloading and reading books of various formats. It has a stylish and extremely convenient design for pleasant reading. It does not take much place in your bag. Besides, it offers a really decent memory.

Thus, you can keep all your study materials and favorite books on the device. With Kindle, you can work both online and offline. It has an in-built browser if you need to search for some information or a needed book online. Amazon is the leader among e-book readers in the current market.

The pricing range: from $139.

5. Kobo Clara HD

Kobo Clara HD offers standard features of e-books. You can download and read any book you like. In addition to the mentioned features, you can use a huge public library and borrow wanted books. You can use a bunch of available digital books and not buy them online. The e-reader is convenient and light. You can take it with you anywhere you go. It is a decent e-book for students. It does not have disadvantages except for not being waterproof like Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is.

The pricing range: from $117.

Conclusion

These days, there is a wide choice of advanced laptops and e-books for students. You can select the best laptop for yourself by checking its price, features, design, etc. You can choose among the laptops that work on different operating systems and with various processors, including the ones of the latest generation. Among the e-readers, you can select a bunch of exceptional ebooks that support various formats, can allow access to public libraries, or even be waterproof. There is a huge selection for you; all you need to do is choose.