Sonos claims that Google has stopped multiple voice assistants running at the same time





Sonos claims that you can switch voice assistants on Sonos devices just by saying their name, but Google can’t switch voice assistants.

The Washington Post reports that Sonos’s “concurrency” feature allows Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant’s voice assistant to be active on the device at the same time, allowing you to call anyone you like to perform a particular task. doing.

This is useful if you have someone who is skilled in answering trivia questions, or if you and your partner are using different services.

Sonos devices such as Roam and Move currently work with both voice assistants, but only one at a time. To switch to using the other, you need to manually disable one. Sonos has been reported to be working on doing both in parallel since 2017. Amazon reports it’s okay, but Google’s sales deal for hardware partners claims that the Voice Assistant “acts as the only general-purpose AI.”

Amazon told The Washington Post that it was okay for AI to work side by side. “We agree with the idea that voice assistants should be interoperable,” said a spokesman. Google emphasized that it is “committed to making the smart home ecosystem more interoperable and open,” but did not deny the post’s report’s allegations.

This is not the first dispute between Sonos and Google. The former claims that the latter copied the multi-room speaker technology (which Google denies). Sonos is also working on its own voice assistant, which works separately from Alexa and the Google Assistant, but it doesn’t have the same interoperability with third-party devices.

As with business-to-business feuds, consumers tend to lose in the end. I hope they can solve it soon.

