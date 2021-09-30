Best Green Innovation in September 2021





As September approaches the end, e, edie and innovation partner Springwise have put together some of the best breakthrough technologies and carbon reduction solutions that can accelerate climate change over the coming months and years. rice field.

Innovations highlighted here have the potential to protect marine habitats, improve access to water and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles.

September was a busy month in the area of ​​sustainability, as expected in the final preparations up to COP26. The United Nations has revealed that its current commitment to the Paris Agreement does not bring about half the emission reductions needed to realize the 2C world, or even a quarter of the 1.5C route. As a result, governments are under pressure from NGOs, think tanks, activists, businesses and all other organizations to increase their ambitions and actions.

edie has partnered with Springwise, a leading global innovation platform, to show the role of innovation in accelerating the realization of a sustainable future, with sustainability and net-zero experts accelerating climate change. We have uncovered some of the exciting and transformative innovations that will help you. .. This month’s Green Innovation series is currently using Springwise and summarizes the best breakthrough technology and innovation choices that may help businesses and countries put their climate change ambitions into action. increase.

Check out the best green innovations of September 2021 below. An app that uses AI and crowdsourcing data to help farmers fight crop diseases

The United Nations-approved Plant Village is an app that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to help smallholders around the world adapt to climate change. Originally used to track and support plant diseases, the initiative rapidly hit 2020 to support the outbreak of giant locusts that hit dozens of West African countries, including Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia. The focus was on.

PlantVillage is based on crowdsourcing data and images sent by users to track pests and plant diseases. According to the company, the algorithm is based on the integration of AI, satellite technology, and their own “dream team” field force. AI can be used to analyze images to diagnose problems and then generate detailed instructions for treatment. In addition, farmers in nearby local villages will be warned about this issue and informed about how to prevent it.

According to the Fast Company, in collaboration with the United Nations, Plant Village is currently available in 60 countries around the world and is available in 30 different languages. Plant Village’s goal is to reach hundreds of millions of farmers with the support of partnerships.

Photo source Plant Village

Distiller that filters seawater for drinking

A group of students from the Asia-Pacific Institute of Information Technology has created a sustainable desalination pod that runs on solar power and converts seawater into drinking water. A device named WaterPod is designed to step on the surface of the water to give sea nomads access to drinking water. WaterPod is the national winner of the James Dyson Awards 2021 in Malaysia.

Desalination equipment consists of a core structure that absorbs seawater. Place a black cloth on an aluminum plate and a transparent cover that allows sunlight to pass through. This is where the evaporation and condensation process takes place. As the water spreads throughout the black cloth, it evaporates leaving behind contaminants. When the water condenses again, it is stored on the device and can be recovered via the water pump system. The device is self-cleaning and is made of recycled plastic material collected from the ocean.

According to UNICEF and WHO, one in three people around the world does not have access to safe drinking water and will have to travel long distances to buy it. Desalination technology has great potential, as 97% of the Earth’s water is in the ocean. However, desalination is a costly process and scalability must be considered. For now, WaterPod offers a low-cost alternative that has the potential to generate waves in the future.

Photo courtesy of James Dyson Award

Bacteria that can protect corals from heat stress

Scientists and innovators are working faster than ever in several recent research treatises that warn of the potential for catastrophic climate change in the near future. The team is working to find, build, and deploy solutions that help keep global temperatures below 1.5 ° C, but it still needs adaptation.

Raquel Peixoto, a microbial biologist at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia, has led a promising study of the application of bacteria to corals, helping coral reefs withstand rising water temperatures. Experts predict that by the end of the next decade, only about 30% of the world’s corals will be alive, and in the worst-case scenario that number could be in the single digits.

The heat drives out the algae that corals need for food to survive. In the lab, all probiotic-treated coral debris lived through simulated heat waves, but 40% of the untreated debris died. Healthy microbes not only prevent death, but also seem to reduce post-heat stress damage in corals. It helps you find a new home when looking for the healthiest and least stressful coral pieces for algae to settle.

The team is currently exploring different ways to reach risky coral reefs and will soon begin wild research in the Red Sea.

Photo provider FOLDER

Magnetizable road concrete with potential EV charging

The main obstacle to the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is the risk of running out of power before arriving at the destination or the next charging station. Given that battery technology is still far behind gasoline-powered vehicles, an increasingly attractive solution is the idea of ​​a road that can charge the vehicle while driving.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) recently announced a collaboration between Purdue University and German wireless charging company Magment to investigate this. Together, the tissue tests whether cement with embedded magnetized particles can provide an affordable road charging system.

Magment’s concept is to embed recycled ferrite particles in road concrete. Particles can not only promote and generate magnetic fields. It is also significantly more economical. If successful, this technology will help drivers save time and feel safer, in addition to paving the way for more sustainable transportation.

The company says it wants this innovation to “achieve transmission efficiencies up to 95% and build at standard road construction installation costs.”

Photo source magment

Carbon capture by stone-based storage

Former investment manager Talal Hasan and his company 44.01 (named after the molecular weight of carbon dioxide) focus on removing CO2 that is already present in air and water. 44.01 does this by using mineral peridotite to convert carbon dioxide into harmless stone.

Peridotite naturally reacts with carbon dioxide and water to produce another common and harmless mineral, calcite. Peridotite is usually found miles below sea level, but on the north coast of Oman, crustal movements have brought large amounts of minerals to the surface.

Hasan worked for Oman’s sovereign investment fund when he learned that CO2 absorbed by the coastal waters created the world’s largest “dead zone.” At the same time, the readily available supply of peridotite in the country seemed to offer a unique solution. The goal of 44.01 is to take advantage of the natural mineralization process, speed it up and apply it on a large scale to remove CO2 from the atmosphere.

The startup’s original plan is to drill a borehole and pump up highly carbonated water until the peridotite is saturated. Initially, CO2 comes from carbon capture companies such as Climeworks. Hasan points out that this process is similar to the process used in the oil industry, explaining that it “pumps back rather than pulls out hydrocarbons.”

Photo source Climeworks

Off-the-grid research center

In the 1970s, Yale University purchased Branford, Horse Island, Connecticut, for research use. However, the island’s usefulness is limited due to the lack of facilities available for researchers to serve as bases. Recently, Dave Skerry, director of the Yale Peebody Museum of Natural History, which manages the island, and Alan Organski, a partner of Gray Organski Architecture and a critic of the design technology of the Yale School of Architecture, have collaborated to build a small classroom. Did. Island research station.

The project was also used as an opportunity for architecture students to learn reconstructed architectural techniques. The 750-square-foot building was built by first prefabricating the components and then using screws and fasteners to assemble the building on-site. Using crew instead of nails makes it easy to disassemble the structure if it needs to be moved or reused later.

The research station is completely off-the-grid. Equipped with an incinerator that incinerates waste into ash, there is no risk of wastewater leaking into an environmentally sensitive environment. The rainwater harvesting system provides cleaning water, which is filtered and reintroduced into the environment. Photovoltaic panels provide electricity, hot water, and heat. The panels are attached to the four openings in the roof and also act as a wind scoop to circulate air throughout the building.

The entire building was constructed from recovered and reused timber or timber culled from nearby forests. Organschi states that regenerative buildings aren’t just about sustainability, they’re about minimizing the impact on the building’s entire lifecycle. “It’s not enough to install solar panels in a building,” he said. “From the production stage to the extraction of materials from the operation of the building, we really need to think systematically about the total life of the building. And finally, at the end of that life, you explain what happens to all the materials. need to do it.”

Photo courtesy of Laura Pappalardo / Yale School of Architecture

