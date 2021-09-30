FEELM Strengthens Efforts to Innovate Spray Technology at 2021 UK Media Day





Shenzhen, China-(BUSINESS WIRE)-SMOORE, a global leader in steam-breathing technology solutions, today has its flagship spray technology brand, FEELM, silverstone 2021 UK Media Day. Announced that it will be held at the circuit. On Media Day, Dr. Shi Zhiqiang, Chief Scientist at SMOORE, stepped up FEELM’s commitment to innovation in atomization technology and confirmed that atomizing coils are key to the performance of vapor-absorbing products and the experience of vapor-breathing. ..

As a flagship tech brand belonging to SMOORE, FEELM specializes in the development and manufacture of high quality closed pod vapors driven by innovative FEELM coils.

FEELM coil technology features instant and high efficiency of spraying, smooth and pure taste until the last puff, smooth and delicate steam, real flavor, and high nicotine delivery efficiency.

In 2019, FEELM announced the FEELM Inside Global Technology Certified Trademark as a symbol of the user’s superior vaping experience. Today, the internal symbol of FEELM is in the world-leading market-leading vaping branded closed system pods such as RELX, NJOY, HAKA, HEXA and VAPO.

With the worldwide launch of FEELM in 2016, FEELM has had a major impact on the research and manufacture of closed vapor-breathing products, changing the outlook for the global e-cigarette industry. Dr. Zhiqiang Shi, Chief Scientist at SMOORE, said that today’s FEELM internal symbol is widely recognized by partners and consumers as a testament to their commitment to quality, reliability and a high quality e-cigarette experience. Our group has also worked satisfactorily with more than 1,000 scientists and professionals from diverse backgrounds in the research and development of medical and healthcare e-cigarette products.

In addition, FEELM adopted the industry’s first fully automated closed pod production line in 2019 to achieve zero staff inspection of product quality. To date, single-line productivity has reached a record high of 7,200 standard vaporizers per hour, and FEELM’s annual production capacity has exceeded 3 billion pieces.

FEELM announced the world’s first taste evaluation model in December 2020. It covers 4 dimensions and 51 indexes and establishes a scientific system to evaluate vaping taste. In the future, FEELM will also develop a global taste evaluation model. Vape Flavor Map is due to its extensive research on its global consumer base and consumer behavior.

According to Frost & Sullivan, as the world’s largest e-cigarette manufacturer in terms of revenue, SMOORE will account for 18.9% of the total global market share in 2020.

About FEELM:

FEELM is a flagship spray technology brand owned by SMOORE. FEELM focuses on researching state-of-the-art atomization technology and also specializes in the development and manufacture of high quality atomizers driven by FEELM coils. The inner symbol of FEELM is in the closed system pods of many of the world’s leading tobacco and e-cigarette companies around the world.

About SMOORE:

SMOORE is a global leader in vaping technology solutions, including the manufacture of vaping devices and vaping components, with advanced R & D technology, strong manufacturing capabilities, a broad product portfolio and a diverse customer base. The company is the world’s largest e-cigarette manufacturer in terms of sales, accounting for 18.9% of the world’s total market share.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005566/en/FEELM-Reinforces-its-Commitment-to-Innovations-in-Atomization-Technology-at-2021-UK-Media-Day The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos