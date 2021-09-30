Now your google search can combine text and images





In May, Google executives announced a new artificial intelligence trained with text and images to make Internet search more intuitive. On Wednesday, Google provided a glimpse of how technology will change the way people search the Web.

Starting next year, the Multitasking Integration Model (MUM) will allow Google users to combine text and image search with Lens, a smartphone app that’s also built into Google Search and other products. Become. For example, you can take a picture of a shirt with a lens and search for socks with this pattern. Search for ways to modify images of bicycle parts and you’ll see explanatory videos and blog posts.

Google will incorporate MUM into its search results and suggest additional ways for users to explore. For example, if you ask Google how to paint, MUM can elaborate on step-by-step steps, style tutorials, or how to use homemade materials. Google also plans to incorporate MUM into the YouTube video it’s searching for in the coming weeks, and AI will display search suggestions below the video based on the video’s transcript.

MUM is trained to reason about text and images. Integrating MUM into Google’s search results also represents a continuous step towards the use of a large amount of text scraped from the web and a language model that relies on a kind of neural network architecture called Transformer. One such first effort was made in 2019 when Google inserted a language model named BERT in search results, changed the web rankings, and summarized the text below the results.

New Google technology enhances web search that starts as a photo or screenshot and continues as a text query.

Photo: Google

Google’s vice president Pandu Nayak said BERT has made the biggest change in search results for most of the decade, but MUM will take the language-understanding AI applied to Google’s search results to the next level.

For example, MUM uses data in 75 languages, not just English, and is trained with images and text, not just text. It is 1,000 times BERT when measured by the number of parameters or connections between artificial neurons in a deep learning system.

Nayak calls MUM a major milestone in language comprehension, but also acknowledges that large language models carry known challenges and risks.

BERT and other Transformer-based models have been shown to absorb the bias found in the data used for their training. In some cases, researchers have found that the larger the language model, the worse the prejudice and toxic text amplification. Racists, sexists, or other people working to detect and modify problematic output in large language models scrutinize the texts used to train these models. It is important to do so to reduce harm, and the way data is filtered can be detrimental. In April, the Allen Institute for AI could lead to group-wide exclusions, such as those who identify the blocklist used in the popular dataset Google used to train the T5 language model as strange. There are and reported that the language model can be difficult to understand by or about those groups.

The YouTube videos in the search results will soon recommend additional search ideas based on the transcription content.

Google courtesy

Last year, Google’s AI researchers, including former ethics AI team co-leaders Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell, showed from executives about their work that large language models could harm people. He said he faced opposition. Among Google employees, Gebble’s expulsion following a controversy over a treatise criticizing the environmental and social costs of a large language model is for racist allegations, union calls, and AI ethics researchers. Has led to the need for stronger whistleblower protection.

In June, five U.S. senators cited several cases of algorithmic bias and Gebru’s expulsion at Alphabet as reasons to question whether Google products such as search and Google’s workplace are safe for blacks. I did. In a letter to executives, Senators rely on data that the algorithm reinforces negative stereotypes, excluding people from seeing housing, employment, credit, and education ads, or only for predatory opportunities. He wrote that he was concerned about showing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/soon-google-searches-combine-text-images The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos