A panel of TransUnion and AWS executives explores how disruptive workflows unleash banking opportunities





The TransUnions Financial Services Summit concludes with a keynote panel discussion on the future of banks.

Chicago, September 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Recent TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) and Amazon Web Services, Inc. as financial institutions prepare for a more normal lending environment. (AWS) executives avoid the industry returning to normal by investing in disrupting their workflow. The keynote panel, Unlocking Banking Opportunities Through Cloud Computing, was delivered last week at the Virtual 2021 TransUnion Financial Services Summit attended by financial services executives across the country.

The panel includes Abhi Dhar, CITO of TransUnion, and Scott Mullins, Managing Director of AWS Financial Services and Head of Global Financial Services Business and Market Development, and Matt Komos, Vice President of Research and Consulting for TransUnions. Served as the moderator.

Panelists emphasized how disruption of financial services activity through cloud computing can help reduce credit invisibility and create credit history for people without bank accounts. Panelists said the need for such changes is also rooted in the fact that consumer preferences and lending conditions have changed.

As of the second quarter of 2021, financial institutions have acquired new customers and existing, with 244.3 million credit-active consumers (consumers with balance) in the United States 3.2 million more than the previous year. It can be motivated to change practices as a way to retain customers.

Returning to the status quo of financial services is clearly short-term appeal, especially given the economic shocks of the last 18 months, but returning to the old way, the industry risks being left behind by a wide range of social and demographics. I think there is. It will change, Dahl said. Leveraging cloud computing and making other innovative changes to processes is the best bet for financial services companies operating in a constantly changing environment. Ultimately, innovation unleashes human innovation in the financial services industry.

The story continues

While financial services organizations can benefit from updating their processes, panelists have looked at how this particular industry tends to resist change. One of the reasons for resisting changes is the difficulty of updating legacy systems.

Innovation is the process of making changes to what is already established. Changes to established processes, practices and technologies can be difficult, according to Malins, as financial institutions are also looking at ways to make the necessary adjustments to risk management practices. AWS sees the adoption of cloud services in the industry as an opportunity not only to improve the technology that powers the global financial system, but also to inform and evolve the ability of financial institutions to measure and manage risk more effectively. increase.

4 important steps for healthy turmoil

Panelists were presented with the challenge of what the turmoil would look like in the context of future financial services. Panelists said the following four steps need to be taken to make a difference.

Massive talent re-skilling: Employment is clearly important to building a workforce with the technology skills that organizations need to compete. However, organizations’ ability to procure new talent is limited. Due to the limited number of experienced engineers, training and re-skilling of existing team members is essential. Investing in large-scale workforce training is important for a wide range of transformational efforts.

Invest and accept a diverse workforce: As research shows, diverse teams perform better than similar teams. In addition, if an organization wants to grow its business and access new markets, it needs to develop new products and services for new consumers. To that end, companies need a diverse workforce to use these products correctly.

Create and nurture a culture of experimentation: The cloud reduces the cost and risk of conducting research and allows organizations to try new ideas and fail quickly. By building a culture of experimentation, organizations can respond more quickly to changing customer needs and evolving consumer behavior trends. This creates a feedback loop that allows customer feedback to drive continuous innovation.

Access and ease of use of alternative data: To access new markets and new consumers, organizations cannot rely solely on the datasets they have traditionally used to assess creditworthiness. In order to develop a non-traditional credit model, we need to facilitate access to alternative data sources. In addition, better data integration allows organizations to better value their loan portfolio and apply a variety of data science techniques, including machine learning.

When talking about unleashing opportunities, it’s important to remember that you’re talking about people as well as the organizations that provide the technology. Creating value for financial consumers, their families, and the wider community. We believe that the future of the industry lies in greater inclusion, fairness and diversity, and that technology will play an important role in this evolution.

TransUnion recently launched a hybrid multi-cloud strategy to better support its unique and innovative approaches, such as providing solutions that facilitate financial inclusion. As part of this strategy, TransUnion worked with AWS, among other companies, to further automate management and processes while ensuring the highest level of security.

TransUnion is an excellent case study of how breaking norms can be very productive for the entire organization. Dhar concludes that the hybrid multi-cloud strategy will enable enterprise engineers and engineers to innovate and provide access to the wider technology toolkits enabled by the cloud.

