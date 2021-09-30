BlueStacks X is a new free way to play Android games in your browser.





BlueStacks was born over a decade ago as an Android emulator for Windows, allowing anyone to run native Arm-based or x86 Android apps on Windows PCs and tablets. BlueStacks is now moving to the cloud, bringing Android games to its browsers across iOS, Windows, macOS, Android and Linux devices, and even within Discord.

BlueStacks X was released today as the only cloud gaming service that offers free streaming of mobile games across multiple platforms and devices. BlueStacks has built a hybrid cloud technology under the now.gg brand that makes this possible in combination with Amazon’s AWS Graviton server. BlueStacks X also offloads some of its computing and graphics rendering to local devices, thanks to the latest advances in web browsers.

As a result, you will be able to play a variety of Android mobile games in your browser without the need for downloads. BlueStacks X will be released in beta, will be able to stream about 14 games, and more titles will be added each week. Games like Raid: Shadow Legends, Disney Sorcerers Arena, Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars are all available today. You can also use regular native apps to play over 200 games not yet available in the cloud.

BlueStacks X allows you to run mobile Android games in your browser. Image: BlueStacks

BlueStacks has also created its own Discord bot, Cloudy. It integrates with the Discord server and allows friends to launch cloud-based Android games and share gameplay sessions with others. You can also customize the games you need on the server. When you play these games together, they automatically connect to the Discord audio channel so anyone can click to play the cloud game, BlueStacks CEO Rosen Sharma explained in an interview. At The Verge.

Social feeds are also integrated into Discord, so if a friend buys a gun in the game, it may appear in the Discord feed in the same way that PlayStation and Xbox show achievements in the social feed. It’s the same thing Venmo did to PayPal, says Sharma. PayPal just sent money and Venmo made it a social feed.

BlueStacks Cloudy Discord bot. Image: BlueStacks

BlueStacks offers all of this for free and is supported by advertising. Sharma says it only shows pre-roll ads, not the type that interrupts gameplay. In the future, cloud-based service subscription services may also be offered.

BlueStacks has been focusing on mobile games since 2016, after it became clear that the user base used apps primarily to access games. Who intended to use this when we started? Sharma admits. In 2016, games became everything and games became the main use case.

The cloud infrastructure for Arm-based mobile gaming didn’t exist 10 years ago. Suitable Arm-based servers were launched in 2018 to enable BlueStacks X. BlueStacks has grown in popularity in recent years, with daily downloads between 250,000 and 300,000, according to Sharma. There are 20,000 corporate customers who use BlueStacks to access Android mobile apps.

The launch and popularity of the BlueStacks cloud begins when Microsoft is ready to deploy Android apps on Windows 11. Microsoft will not ship Windows 11 with integrated Android apps, despite promising a key new feature at the June event.

Microsoft has introduced Android apps to Windows 11. Image: Microsoft

However, Sharma doesn’t seem to be convinced by Microsoft’s integration with Android and Windows. There are two things Microsoft needs to understand. It’s an app, Instagram, TikTok, and how to get them. Or is it a game? Sharma says. I don’t think it’s the same beast, and they are two completely different things.

BlueStacks has been working with Microsoft for two years to help the company optimize Hyper-V for Android, Sharma said, saying the company has a great deal of focus on the app side. .. Microsoft has always had app issues, and in the past it paid to bring apps to people like top developers, but there are so many apps that it actually works on mobile. Sharma explains.

BlueStacks is compatible with the Google Play Store app, but Microsoft is affiliated with Amazon. This means developers need to tweak their apps and games to remove key integrations with Google Play services. In my sense, play that requires developers to do a small amount of work, and heavy work is a time-consuming and time-consuming process, Sharma says. It is unlikely to succeed.

Microsoft is pushing Android apps on Windows 11 and may see a preview of their first work in the coming weeks. It’s still about 10 years behind the Android-apps-on-Windows party, but if the integration works well and performance is stable across multiple devices, that might not be a problem. That said, it’s easy to say.

Meanwhile, BlueStacks X launches today in a browser available at x.bluestacks.com.

