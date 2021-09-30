Dolby Atmos without breaking the bank





Everyone knows that some people are too geeky about their home theater system. Sonos Beam 2 is not for that person.

The new Sonos is a soundbar for people who care about good sound but don’t want to do a lot of research to get it. This is for those who don’t have to be the pinnacle of hearing bliss, as it’s as easy to set up and use as hell. And that’s ok. Beam 2 has not attempted to reinvent the wheel. Instead, we’ll update what was a great soundbar in the Dolby Atmos era.

Sonos Beam 2 What is it?

Sonos’ Most Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar

favorite

One of the best soundbars to simulate height. Both music and movies sound great. Easy setup.

I do not like it

There is no Bluetooth. Lack of port options. If you build the Sonos system later, you will suffer from poverty.

Familiar design, new hardware

As the name implies, Beam2 is an update to the original Beam. Beam 2 actually has the same footprint as the original, and visually the main difference is that Sonos has abolished the original fabric and replaced it with polycarbonate. According to Sonos, this is done for durability and makes it easier to clean the device. I agree because I had to expel cat hair from too many fabric soundbars. The touch controls are still on top and the rounded edges don’t go anywhere.

Ideal for small spaces. Get a smart display to help you manage your day.

Beam 2 of 2.7 x 25.6 x 3.94 inches (HWD) is small. This is suitable for narrower consoles and smaller TV sets, but it also works for larger TVs. I tested it on a 65 inch LG CX, and it didn’t look comically out of place. Id only cares about height. My TV is unobtrusive and Beam2 has a smudge on the bottom bezel. I was worried that it would be annoying when I was watching my show, but it actually affected my view when I was watching the Mitchells and Machines, as shown below. did not do it.

Photo: Victoria Song / Gizmodo

The appearance may not change much, but the internal software and hardware have been significantly upgraded. To get started, Beam 2 has a new glossy processor. According to Sonos, the additional processing power allowed us to add a total of five two speaker arrays to the original Beams3. This is important because the two new arrays are dedicated to surround sound and height, enabling Dolby Atmos. As for the driver, there is the same combination of 5 Class-D digital amplifiers, 4 oval midwoofers, 3 passive radiators and 1 center tweeter.

That is, it is summarized in Sonos software. The company has always been proud of its software, and at the briefing, Sonos said the two additional arrays would improve Beam 2’s playback tuning compared to the original Beam. It should translate into a more immersive sound, but I’ll explain that in a little more detail.

Easy and refreshing setup

The soundbar is not difficult to set up. Normally, connect the right cable to the right port. But Sonos always likes to brag, so the Beam2 setup process is a bit different.

This time, Beam2 has an NFC chip. So once you’ve decided where to put the soundbar, simply plug it into your TV’s HDMI port (eARC or ARC if you want high quality), plug it into a power source, and go to the Sonos S2 app. At this point, you will be asked to place your phone in the area just to the left of the touch control. That’s it. The process sounds more complicated than if the whole thing was completed in less than 5 minutes.

From there, you can use the S2 app to group your soundbar with other Sonos speakers or connect to your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The latter is easy to do and works if you are already using these assistants. But personally, there are too many smart speakers, so I turned off the microphone after the test.

Simplicity means that there aren’t many port options. Photo: Victoria Song / Gizmodo

For iOS users, you can also use the Sonos Trueplay feature to tune Beam2. You’ll need to roam the room, slowly shaking your iPhone in the air, with the soundbar making sounds throughout the room. You don’t have to do this. Beam2 sounds great without Trueplay. However, when I tested Beam 2 with and without Trueplay calibration, there was a slight but noticeable difference.

Easy setup has its drawbacks. I’m sorry, mostly for gamers looking for a soundbar that supports 4K passthrough. As far as the port is concerned, Beam 2 has a minimum. It has a power button, a power plug, one HDMI port, and an Ethernet port. This isn’t a problem if you just want to keep things simple, but if you want to do more or have a limited number of TV ports, Beam2 isn’t the best choice.

Beam2 also doesn’t have Bluetooth. Everything works with wifi. Some of this has to do with the fact that lossless audio cannot be streamed via Bluetooth. But for everyone else, the S2 app is awkward for music streaming, so one of the companies has a more annoying habit. It’s not that bad if you have an iPhone. Beam2 supports Airplay2 and believe me.

Great immersive sound

I will be straight to it. No, Beam 2 doesn’t sound better than a home theater setup with rear, ceiling speakers, and a subwoofer. But as far as a single soundbar is concerned, Beam 2 is quite suitable, especially for very small ones.

For movies and TV shows, Beam2 does the decent job of simulating 3D space. Even without the rear, I felt like I could hear the action right next to me. The clearest example I can give is the opening scene of the Midnight Sky featuring the moody George Clooney microwaved a tragic apocalyptic breakfast. When he closed the microwave door, it sounded like it was coming directly from my right.

You can check if you are actually playing Atmos content in the S2 app. Screenshot: Victoria Song / Gizmodo

However, like the Sonos Arc, the height is a mixed bag. In the opening minutes of Midnight Sky, the helicopter was flying overhead, but I didn’t feel the helicopter was really above me. Similarly, in the chaotic mall scene of the Mitchells and Machines, I wasn’t sure where the evil drone was in the height direction. That doesn’t mean it didn’t do the height well. In the same scene, I felt it when an evil vending machine fired a can of soda at the viewer. I noticed more when I was watching the action sequence of the blockbuster movie. Not all tiefighters and X-wings are zooming overhead with Star Wars Force Awakening, but I’ve had a few swooshing sounds somewhere above my head. It’s not perfect, but you can see what Dolby Atmos can do for many. That’s enough.

It is also suitable for creating an immersive feeling with content other than Atmos. Hometown Cha-cha-cha is not available in Atmos, but in episode 9 there is a scene where the main character is in a sparsely decorated room. Their voice echoes in a large empty space, as you would expect. I was impressed even though my native TV speakers are flashy speakers that seem to support Atmosso. Conversations sound vivid, regardless of genre, even in the busiest action sequences and echo-heavy scenes such as Ray and Kylo Ren’s Force Zoom session at the last Jedi.

Even with Beam 2, the music sounds great. Vocals are clear and bright, especially in calm acoustic songs. With a bass forward pop song intended to be played on the dance floor, you can get a great sump without overwhelming all the other parts of the song. The treble range also sounds crisp. Beam2 has no problem handling songs that go from quiet to loud and then back to quiet (such as Gershwins Rhapsody in Blue).

Photo: Victoria Song / Gizmodo

Should You Get Beam 2?

The Beam 2 costs $ 449, which is $ 50 higher than the original Beam. Still, this is Sonos’ most affordable option for building a simple home theater. This is especially true now that Sonos has raised the price of all speakers. For example, Arc is currently selling for $ 900. With both, Beam 2 is good enough for everyone except the most discerning audiophiles.

Another advantage of the Sonos system is that it can be built over time over time, as long as you don’t mind investing a lot of money. If you’re not ready to commit to a subwoofer, you don’t have to. If you do it later, you can fork a stunning $ 749 for Sonos Sub. (Sonos also has a home theater bundle, but it’s a bit cheaper.)

Beam 2 is perfect for anyone who wants to step into a Sonos system or who don’t have the space to fully set up a home theater. Also suitable for easy setup. If you’re concerned about pass-through, or if you have a lot of consoles and a limited number of TV ports, you’ll want to use a soundbar with multiple HDMI ports. If it’s scary rather than exciting to think about where to put your satellite speakers, you’re basically a Beam2 target.

