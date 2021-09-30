7 best iOS 15 apps to download on your new iPhone 13





If you just got an iPhone 13, you may be wondering if there are any apps you need to download to get the most out of your new device. For each new iPhone, Apple builds new features that developers can take advantage of to build cool apps that further improve their devices.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of your favorite apps for iOS 15 on your iPhone.

1. Halide Mark II

The new iPhone headline feature is definitely a new camera system. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have three all-new cameras, which is literally a big deal. Of course, apps that take advantage of the work Apple put into the camera are ready to use on new iPhones.

Halide has been my go-to camera app for some time. You can control the image to be captured more finely. There is also a native RAW shooting mode called “Instant Raw”. It combines RAW file formats with calculated photos to provide a finished image with control over editing.

Halides are $ 11.99 per year.

2. Spark

You’ve probably spent more time than you need to find the best email app. That’s a big deal considering that it’s the place where most of us spend most of our time communicating. The email app should be functional and easy to use.

So I regularly recommend Spark as the best email app for your iPhone. Not only does it provide strong support for third-party app integration, but it also has the seamless ability to share emails with your team. It also has a well-designed calendar feature, making it a versatile tool that helps you improve communication and stay organized.

Spark is free to use and costs $ 7.99 per month for the premium version.

3.1Password

Password management is not fun. To make matters worse, most of us are really bad at it. Therefore, we choose a password that is easy to remember and use it for all accounts and websites. That’s a problem because it means that the bad guys have access to everything when your information is compromised. 1Password solves this by making it easy for you to remember one password and create a secure password.

Even better, one of the new features in iOS 15 is that Safari has native extensions on the iPhone. So 1Password works in Safari on the iPhone as well as on the Mac.

1Password costs $ 2.99 per month, or $ 4.99 for up to five family users. Business prices start at $ 19.99 per month for up to 10 users.

4. Fantastic

Apple’s calendar app on the iPhone is fine, but definitely not great. Fantastic, on the other hand, is what Apple should have made. When you create a calendar entry, Fantastical recognizes the date, time, place, and even the people you meet, and automatically adds them to your event. This makes it much easier to add things to your calendar without having to tap menus or options. It also has useful features such as one-tap links for Zoom and Microsoft Teams calls, making it easy to join a video conference.

Fantastical costs $ 4.99 per month and includes Cardhop, a powerful and easy-to-use contact manager.

5. Things 3

To be fair, Things is not an app that requires an iPhone 13. Still, if you need a beautifully designed app to help you keep things organized, this is it. Things 3 is a to-do list app that keeps you out of the way and makes it easy to capture tasks, schedule, and figure out everything you need. As a result, it’s so useful that it makes a list of almost all of the top iPhone apps. Better yet, you won’t get stuck with features that don’t really help you get things done.

Things 3 costs $ 9.99 on the iPhone.

6. Carrot weather

Carrot Weather is a weather app, but it has its own personality. And it has a lot of personality. Carrot Weather is a really great app that goes beyond the fact that you can decide how friendly (or not) your predictions will be. It is well designed and it is very easy to see how the weather changes throughout the day.

There are also great widgets that adjust content based on upcoming weather and time of day. To be fair, the Stock iOS Weather app got a great update this year, but in my opinion Carrot Weather is still the best.

Carrot Weather is a free download and premium features start at $ 0.99 per month.

7. iMovie

I usually don’t choose Apple’s native apps, but this year I’m making an exception. This is because if you want to take advantage of the iPhone 13’s new cinematic mode, you’ll need something to edit its flashy footage. All Apple video editing apps support this. So if you want to play with your device, iMovie is for you.

