Fairphone adds 5G smartphones and promotes software support until at least 2025 – TechCrunch





The Dutch social enterprise Fairphone has announced the first 5G smartphone, the Fairphone 4.

“Green Tech” mobile makers are different from almost the entire smartphone industry through their commitment to sustainability with repairable modularity.

This is combined with a great impetus for social responsibility and ethical electronics. Promote fairly procured materials and better conditions for workers (through a living wage program) throughout the dirty business-strand supply chain of mining rare earth minerals and all other components used. Not only in the manufacture of mobile devices, but also in the manufacture of mobile phones themselves.

Fairphone 4 comes with a 5-year warranty and a software support warranty until the end of 2025, including at least an upgrade to Android 12 and 13 (running Android 11 out of the box).

Startups also hope to extend the life of their phones even further — their goals are also software support by 2027 and upgrades to Android 14 and 15.

The new flagship follows last year’s launch of Fairphone 3+. This allowed former top-of-the-line handset owners to upgrade to just 70 by replacing a few modules.

Prioritizing reuse to reduce e-waste is an important goal of Fairphone. That’s why we’re announcing another new phone this year, but by creating demand for new hardware, we’re taking steps to avoid being blamed for the rise in e-waste.

Fairphone 4 is said to cover the user’s phone and spare parts by responsibly recycling one phone (or the same amount of small amount of e-waste) for each Fairphone 4 sold. , The first product to be billed as e-waste neutral. Or, get back and refurbish at least one other phone to prevent the production of new phones.

In another development towards the ambitious goal of creating truly sustainable and ethical personal electronics, Fairphones was able to expand the list of fairly obtained materials and add six new materials. Stated. Fairphone 4 includes Fairtrade certified gold, Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Performance Standard certified vendor aluminum, Rwanda’s fair tungsten, recycled tin, rare earth minerals and plastics.

As space matures and device updates become more and more repetitive, consumers have held their smartphones for much longer than the initial upgrade cycle on the market.

At the same time, environmental concerns are driving changes in the way consumers buy and use mobile devices. Therefore, from the point of view of consumer demand, the new shiny actually keeps the old shiny for as long as possible and responsibly recycles when the execution is finally finished. It may be.

In Europe, lawmakers are also considering the right to restore legislation.

Fairphone’s modular design allows users to easily replace and replace components (screens, batteries, cameras, etc.) in the event of a device failure or malfunction, bringing regulators down. In case, you can get a glimpse of the future of home appliances. A way to tackle e-waste and mandate repairability to encourage reduced consumption as part of measures to decarbonize the economy and respond to the climate crisis.

Eva Gouwens, CEO of Fairphone, commented on the launch of Fairphone 4 in a statement, stating: The starting point for development was to manufacture future-proof, easy-to-repair, long-lasting, and therefore more cyclical, fair, premium and sustainable smartphones.

The technical specifications of Fairphone’s latest devices are also improved over their previous flagship products, so like 5G, the phone has 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, and an enhanced rear. Comes with a camera and front camera Above all, a 6.3 inch display.

Handsets can be pre-ordered today with RRP of 579 (for 6GB RAM / 128GB) or 649 (8GB RAM / 256GB) through the Fairphone website and selected partners.

The two variants will be released in Europe on October 25th through Fairphone’s network of regional distributors.

The color available on the handset is gray on 6GB devices. On 8GB phones, there are gray, green and green spots (only from the Fairphone website).

The startup is also expanding its business to expand its product portfolio. Add a pair of wireless earphones, the first non-mobile product. It is made of 30% recycled plastic and Fair Trade Gold is integrated into the supply chain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/09/30/fairphone-4/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos