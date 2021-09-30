Hotwire Global Communications Expands Global Tech Communications Leadership with New Recruitments and Client Acquisitions





San Francisco, September 30, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Hotwire, a global technology and communications consultancy, will further expand its capabilities and add new and innovative brands to its client roster. So, we are welcoming a new leader.

Based on the strategic acquisition of McDonald Butler Associates, Hotwire unleashes new growth potential and provides clients with more robust communications services and access to new skills and services. This new level of communication will help build brand reputation, strengthen stakeholder relationships, drive revenue growth, ignite the entire marketing ecosystem, and help CMOs grow their businesses. Designed for.

Heather Kernahan, Global CEO of Hotwire, said: “This year, we’ve taken steps to close the gap between marketing and sales with our new integrated offering to strengthen our relationships with our clients as they survive major changes in their business. Working with a great new brand to deepen our expertise and leadership. An important area of ​​business. “

New leaders support rapid growth

Hotwire continues to add senior leaders in strategy, planning, digital and client consulting to teams around the world. Major hires in the past quarter have taken place in Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

In Germany, Martin Opercan will join Hotwire as Senior Director of Strategic Growth, responsible for client strategy and planning. Martin has over 20 years of experience in marketing, communications and business development, most recently overseeing the Munich office.

Rebecca Rhodes and Anastasia Pavolva have recently joined the Hotwire UK team. Rebecca is the Planning Officer, who previously ran his consultant Super Human before joining Hotwire, and was formerly Golin’s Global Chief Creative Officer. Anastasia is a strategic director with experience in brand management for global agencies such as Ogilvy and Procter & Gamble.

The story continues

In the United States, two new senior vice presidents will join the leadership and client services team. Andrea Holland has worked in science communication for large global brands such as Intuit, PayPal and LegalZoom, as well as in early B2C technology startups. Andrea is a PR instructor and author for LinkedIn Learning and recently ran his own consultancy, Dialed PR. She also founded RemotePR Jobs, the nation’s number one job site for PR professionals looking for remote work. Jessica Heagerty came to Hotwire from Dell Technologies and played a role in Analyst Relations and Field Marketing. Jessica has begun working for a global brand at a major telecommunications agency.

Innovations choose Hotwire to ignite new opportunities

Hotwire continues to provide a new level of communication expertise to help businesses build their brand reputation, strengthen stakeholder relationships, and achieve revenue growth, igniting the entire marketing ecosystem. Supports the business growth of ambitious companies.

New clients include a fast-growing global innovator who chose Hotwire for its technology and innovation expertise and consulting approach. Recently, Hotwire has signed Aircall, BAM Karaoke, Bright Machines, Cobrainer, QA, Rocket App and Splashtop.

Work and global recognition of award-winning clients

Individuals across Hotwire and the agency continue to gain leadership and awareness of the work of influential clients. Ludi Garcia, Managing Director of HotwireSpain, was recently recognized by SCOPEN as Spain’s most admired communications expert, voted by a PR expert working at an agency, and Hotwire was named Best Comms PR Consultant.

Hotwires is working on Zoomtopia, the Zooms Annual Conference, and has been awarded the Honorable Mention of the Media Relations Award for RaganComms’ virtual event and has been selected as the finalist for the PR Report Awards.

The company was recently named on the Propel 100 list in 2021 as one of the most influential public relations agencies in the world.

Expanding partnerships in the tech ecosystem

Hotwire partners with leaders who advance organizations and industries around the world working to drive innovation. The company is now a member of Tech UK, bringing people, businesses and organizations together to deliver the positive results of what digital technology can achieve.

Hotwire is also a sponsor of Get On Board. This is a week of education and training to prepare female leaders for board positions. The company is also a sponsor of Alley to the Valley, a community of skilled women who are rushing to business opportunities with each other. Hotwire supports women in board preparation and leadership with executive thought leadership and media training and speaker readiness services.

For more information on Hotwire, please visit https://www.hotwireglobal.com/.

