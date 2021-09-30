One Drop Joins American Heart Association Innovator Network at Center for Health Technology & Innovation





The American Heart Association Consortium is developing evidence-based health technology solutions

New York, September 30, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Providing precision health solutions for people with chronic illness, OneDrop has joined the American Heart Association’s Center for Health Technology and Innovation Innovator Network. The center is focused on building and facilitating health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions throughout the health continuum.

The Innovator Network is a consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Innovator network members also have access to the association’s digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science when developing digital healthcare technologies. Members can build models for clinical outcome studies, significantly reduce costs for developing their own studies, help connect science and technology, provide evidence that digital platforms improve medical outcomes, and more. Cooperate with the center in various ways. ..

“The center aims to facilitate the rapid, efficient and effective development of healthcare technology,” said Healthtech Advisory, Vice President of Clinical Research and Senior Associate Dean, University of Texas, Southwestern. Said Eric Peterson, MD, a volunteer chair at the University of Tokyo. Center group. “It’s exciting to see OneDrop take advantage of this consortium to broaden and deepen its involvement in this area.”

CEO Jeff Dakis said: Founder of One Drop. “We are delighted to be part of an innovator network that offers the opportunity to connect with other pioneers in building new health solutions. Fair and accessible precision health from OneDrop by facilitating open dialogue and meaningful collaboration. We aim to accelerate the creation of solutions. They have the potential to help millions of people make better decisions and reach their full potential. “

One Drop is a precision medicine company that addresses the disruption of retroactive and retroactive systems by prophylactically, predictively, and personalizing health. Precision Health feels empowered by combining real-time health data, predictive insights, and on-demand telemedicine to allow people with chronic illnesses to access and act on their health data. To be able to.

To date, One Drop has been with thousands of popular apps and devices used by millions of people around the world, including glucose, A1C, blood pressure, weight, physical activity, medicine, food and other self. We have collected over 30 billion long-term health data points from our integration. -Care and personal data. This wealth of data trains the unique machine learning algorithms behind OneDrop’s CE-marked analytics engine. These AI-powered insights help people with chronic illness predict problems before they occur and fine-tune their behavior to achieve better results.

The One Drop platform also provides on-demand telemedicine, bridging the gap between temporary doctor visits with a personalized, member-centric experience that can be accessed via a smartphone. The goal is to improve member performance and reduce costs for insurance companies, employers and healthcare providers.

About One Drop One Drop is a precision medicine company that combines personal diagnosis, artificial intelligence, and telemedicine. With a wealth of real-time data and unique machine learning algorithms, our predictive health platform transforms information about an individual’s physiology and behavior into actionable insights to enable fine-tuned decision making at every stage. increase. Just-in-time interventions that combine AI-powered health prediction with clinical, behavioral, and data science can improve results while reducing costs for insurers, employers, and healthcare providers. We enable precise health for all.

Contact [email protected] or visit joinonedrop.com / employer to find out how One Drop can help reduce your organization’s care costs. One Drop products and services are also available for purchase on One Drop’s award-winning apps (iOS and Android), onedrop.today, Walmart, Amazon, BestBuy, Apple Store, and CVS.

To view the positions we are looking for, please visit joinonedrop.com / team.

One Drop + Withings

