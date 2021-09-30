Intel announces second-generation neuromorphic computing chip





Intel today announced a major update to its neuromorphic computing program. This includes a second generation chip called Loihi 2 and Lava, an open source framework for developing neuro-inspired applications. The company is currently offering two Loihi2-based neuromorphic systems Oheo Gulch and Kapoho Point to members of the Intel Neuromorphic Research Community (INRC) and Lava via GitHub for free through cloud services.

Together with Intel, researchers at IBM, HP, MIT, Purdue, and Stanford want to leverage neuromorphic computing circuits that mimic the biology of the human nervous system to develop supercomputers that are 1,000 times more powerful today. I think. Custom-designed neuromorphic chips excel in constraint satisfaction problems. A constraint satisfaction problem requires you to evaluate a large number of potential solutions to identify one or a few solutions that meet a particular constraint. It has also been shown to quickly identify the shortest path in the graph and perform an approximate image search, as well as mathematically optimize a particular purpose over time in a real optimization problem.

Intel recently taught AI models using chips, demonstrating that it can distinguish between 10 scents, control an aromatic auxiliary arm for wheelchairs, and power touch-sensing robot skins.

Loihi 2 and lava

According to Intel, Loihi 2 builds on Intel’s advances in process technology and asynchronous design techniques, incorporating what it has learned from three years of use on first-generation Loihi chips. With up to 1 million neurons per chip, the Loihi 2 is manufactured in a prototype version of the Intel 4 process, up to 10 times faster than Loihi, with 15 times the resource density and greater energy efficiency.

According to Mike Davies, Intel Director of Neuromorphic Computing, early testing reduced the number of operations per inference in Loihi 2 by a factor of 60 compared to the standard AI model running in Loihi. It is shown thatLoihi 2 harvest[s] Insights from years of collaborative research with Loihi, Davis added in a statement. Our second-generation chips significantly improve the speed, programmable, and capacity of neuromorphic processing, expanding their use in power- and latency-constrained intelligent computing applications.

Loihi 2 offers greater programmability and explores a wider class of algorithmic issues such as real-time optimization and planning. The chip also improves compatibility with backpropagation and other basic AI technologies, expanding the range of algorithms supported by low power form factors. Loihi 2’s fully programmable neuron model and generalized spike messaging open the door to new trainable machine learning models. Ethernet interfaces, integration with event-based vision sensors, and a larger mesh network on the Loihi 2 chip allow deployment to robots and traditional motherboards. ..

Regarding Lava, Intel states that it addresses the need for a common software framework in the neuromorphic research community. With Lava, researchers and application developers can use software that runs on both traditional and neuromorphic processors and interacts with existing AI, neuromorphic, and robotics tools. You can focus on a common set of, methods, and libraries. Lava allows developers to contribute to the Lava code base by building neuromorphic applications without having to access dedicated hardware and porting them to run on other platforms.

application

Founded in 2018 to promote neuromorphic computing, INRC is an ecosystem of more than 150 academic groups, government laboratories, research institutes and companies, from voice recognition to autonomous drone navigation. He claims to have achieved breakthrough results by applying Fick hardware to a variety of applications. Some members of INRC are looking at business use cases for chips like Loihi. For example, Lenovo, Logitech, Mercedes-Benz, and Prophesee want to apply this to enable more efficient and adaptive robotics, quick search of databases of similar content, and more. ..

Last year, Accenture tested its ability to recognize Loihi’s voice commands compared to standard graphics cards and found that the chip was up to 1,000 times more energy efficient and responded up to 200 milliseconds faster. Mercedes-Benz is exploring how Accenture results can be applied to real-world scenarios, including adding new voice commands to in-vehicle infotainment systems. Meanwhile, other Intel partners are investigating how Loihi can be used in products such as interactive smart homes and touchless displays.

In October 2020, Intel signed a three-year contract with Sandia National Laboratories to investigate the value of neuromorphic computing for scaled-up AI issues as part of the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Advanced Scientific Computing Research program. Did. In related news, the company recently signed a contract with Argonne National Laboratory to develop and design microelectronics technologies such as exascale, neuromorphic and quantum computing.

