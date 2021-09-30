Major government-announced mitigation of income tax compliance in light of pandemics





Representative image

New Delhi: With the resurgence of COVID-19, all sectors have tackled many unexpected challenges. In addition, on June 6, 2021, many technical flaws were discovered, preventing taxpayers from completing many compliances. As a result of recognized and reported concerns, and to make things easier for taxpayers, the government has proposed two remedies: extending the compliance timeline and giving people different tax exemptions. Is to provide.

All possible timelines have been repeatedly extended by the government to reduce the burden of compliance. The approaching timeline for filing tax returns for all categories of taxpayers is currently extended, and the revised timeline for pondering the same is as follows:

1. Taxpayers who do not need to be audited on their books must file their tax returns before December 31, 2021.

2. Taxpayers who must be audited on their books and do not engage in international or specific domestic transactions will be able to file their tax returns by February 15, 2022.

3. Taxpayers engaged in international or specific domestic transactions, that is, taxpayers who need to submit a 92E (transfer pricing) report, must file their tax returns by February 28, 2022.

4. The deadline for submitting the 2021-22 tax audit report u / s 44AB is January 15, 2022 (for Category 2 taxpayers above).

5. The deadline for submitting the report from Accountant u / s 92E (Transfer Pricing Audit Report) is January 31, 2022 (for Category 3 taxpayers above).

However, if the tax obligation exceeds 1 rack rupee and the tax return is filed according to the extended timeline instead of the timeline originally stipulated under the Income Tax Act, the extended timeline for filing the tax return will be the extended timeline. Attract interest at 234A @ 1% pm. ..

In addition to the relaxed compliance timeline mentioned above, the key tax exemptions that are noteworthy when filing a tax return are listed below.

1. A government video press release dated June 25, 2021 states that income tax on financial assistance received by employees from their employers for COVID-19 treatment in fiscal year 2019-20 and beyond. We have made a thoughtful decision to provide tax exemption.

2. Financial assistance received by families of those who died due to Covid after 2019-20 will be exempt from tax by the government, subject to the following restrictions, in order to address their financial challenges.

If you receive such financial assistance from your deceased employer, the free payment to your family is completely tax exempt. If others pay such a reward, the tax exemption is limited to 10 rupees.

3. Capital gains earned by taxpayers are exempt if they are invested in a particular way within the time stipulated in 54-54 GB of law. The government will use these timelines, which were between April 1, 2021 and September 29, 2021, to invest, acquire, deposit, pay, purchase, build, or take other actions in September 2021. It was extended to 30 days.

4. The dispute resolution scheme, or “Vivaad se Vishwas,” was launched by the Government on January 31, 2020 with the aim of reducing long-term pending proceedings. This is done by paying taxes on the issue in dispute and immediately disposing of the issue. The scheme also provides for a complete exemption from interest and fines if such taxes are paid by March 31, 2020. In addition, by June 30, 2020, we had to pay a tax with an additional 10% cost. Covid-19 had difficulty achieving its intended timeline, allowing taxpayers to maximize their profits from the scheme and pay enough time to pay according to the scheme at no additional cost. The government, intended to give to those, has generously extended these timelines several times.

Currently, the deadline for payments under this scheme (no additional amount) has been extended to 31st August 2021 and the 10% additional payment deadline has been extended to 31st October 2021.

Other remedies granted include extension of mandatory links for PAN and Aadhaar cards by all taxpayers. This will result in a penalty of Rs 1,000 for three months (until September 30, 2021).

Apart from the announced tax cuts, the Ministry of Enterprise (MCA) will clarify that spending on COVID-19 is considered a corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity of a qualified entity and that it has a coronavirus. Made an important step in March 2020. The outbreak is treated as a notified disaster. In addition, in January 2021 the MCA allowed companies to use CSR funds to conduct awareness campaigns / programs or public support campaigns in Covid, and in April 2021 temporarily with a temporary hospital. Clarified that the establishment of a good Covid care facility is eligible. CSR activities.

Sneha Padhiar is a guest contributor. The expressed views are personal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/business-economy/personal-finance/income-tax/article/major-income-tax-compliance-reliefs-announced-by-the-government-in-view-of-the-pandemic/818763 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos