Google Cloud’s Thomas Kurian shakes organization when old guards stand aside





Recent executive moves have changed the balance of power on Google Cloud as many years of Google employees leave the unit. Many of CEO Thomas Kurian’s top leaders are carefully selected from rivals such as SAP and AWS. Google Cloud employees and experts agree that this shift reflects a new focus on businesses rather than developers.

Subtle but important changes are happening on Google Cloud. The unit’s old guards have been appointed by Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian to quietly set aside the leadership of a new generation of loyal generations.

Earlier this month, Google Cloud was reorganized and Urs Hlzle, senior vice president of engineering and one of Google’s early employees, played a broad role in leading the technology infrastructure across the search giant’s business. , ZDNet’s Larry Dignan first reported. Around the same time, CNBC’s Jennifer Elias and Alex Sherman first reported that Google Cloud Vice President of Engineering and Products, Eyal Manor, was looking for a new role within the company on behalf of Vice President of Cloud Infrastructure, Brad Calder. Calder has been in the company for over 6 years.

Nevertheless, these personnel changes will change the balance of Kurian’s direct reports. Today, much of Google Cloud’s top leadership is made up of select executives hired by Kurian himself from companies such as SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft, rather than current Google employees. Older than Krian himself.

“As Google Cloud grows, we regularly evaluate the optimal organizational structure to better grow our business and provide our customers with a world-class experience,” said a Google Cloud spokeswoman. ..

According to experts, his own executives, who are currently key to Google Cloud, give Kurian more freedom to keep up the momentum while chasing market-leading AWS. .. According to Gartner, Google Cloud has 6.1% of the cloud market share, AWS has 40.8% and Microsoft has 19.7%.

“It’s common for new managers to come in from outside, with special clues about how to run a business,” said Dave Hager, senior analyst at Edward Jones. “Sometimes he shakes the organization and kicks out some of the longer-time people who may not be in line with the particular vision he has.”

In fact, current Google Cloud employees represent Google’s old style, where Hlzle and Manor appeal directly to developers, while other well-known Kurian employers like cloud sales president Rob Enslin. Says he is more involved in the recent focus of units focused on winning contracts for large corporations. Another Google Cloud employee said Kurian is likely to be bothered by these moves and wants to speed up the pace to catch up with AWS. These employees were not allowed to speak publicly about internal issues and wanted to remain anonymous. Their identity is known to insiders.

Dan Morgan, Senior Portfolio Manager at Synovus, agrees that growth and changes in Google Cloud perceptions are likely to be behind the move, especially as the unit has yet to show signs of profitability.

“They are shaking off some of the older people,” Morgan said. “The message is that they are turning and trying to change the ship, so that they can be perceived and profitable more differently in the market.”

Some people think that to get there, you need to rethink how Google Cloud does business. Leadership changes are likely to continue, according to analysts, and new leaders can help companies take risks, bring their own experience, and shake products and services.

“To change the culture and dynamics of an organization, we need to make meaningful leadership changes,” said Daniel Newman, chief analyst at Futurum Research. “When leaving the long-standing leaders of these old guards, it means that new people will be appointed.”

Nick McQuire, Head of Corporate Research at CCS Insight, said nodding to corporate-focused leaders could alienate parts of the engineering organization and lead to employee turnover.

“Some seniors in an engineering-first organization may not feel that it is the right strategy or direction and may go to a company that focuses on engineering-first,” McQuire said.

