Download Zombie Watch DOGE for free





Zombie Watch DOGE Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

Zombie Watch DOGE PC Game 2021 Overview Welcome to the world of Zombie Watch! You are one of the few people who survived a virus that infected most of the population and turned them into carnivorous zombies. They may have died, but they may not rest in peace and they will come after you. Take on the challenge of survival in a harsh and brutal environment and prove that you can beat them all. Zombie Watch is a top-down open world survival game that will take you to a post-apocalyptic world, where you will face many zombies and wildlife. Collect, hunt for resources, find resources and build a self-contained base with defenses to fend off the incoming hordes of zombies. Create or find weapons, armor, medicine, and more. Storyline: You wake up in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by bloodthirsty zombies that are chasing you around the clock. They can smell you from a distance, hear your every step if you’re not careful, and will make you their only target once they spot you. While living in hiding or fighting for your life, you also have to meet your basic human needs. It would be a shame to die of hunger or cold. Use your survival skills, craft and set traps, and build a self-contained base with great defense! Enter the world of Zombie Watch – be aware of your surroundings and keep a close eye! FEATURES – OPEN WORLD Explore a free fragmented open world to explore. Travel between different regions and neighborhoods. – Inventory system Find or create different items of clothing, weapons, food and other equipment to carry with you at all times. Survivor Bases Build a great defense system for your survivors to keep out the zombies. – Hordes of zombies Many zombies will attack you in hordes or one-on-one, but they will periodically attack your base. They can smell you from afar and hear your every footsteps unless you’re careful. When you are bitten or otherwise injured, you will be able to heal your wounds. Food and Water System You have basic human needs and need food and water. You will be able to plant some seeds and grow your own food. – Research crafting or crafting your own weapons and armor. Cook, brew potions, research, gather herbs, grow your own garden, mine ore, cut trees, and more to come. – Exploration Explore the surroundings of the picturesque living world and collect food and items. Everything can be at hand. Weapons A large variety of weapons such as pistols, assault rifles, shotguns, sniper rifles, crossbows, swords, axes, shields, knives and much more. All of these items can be found or crafted at your crafting stations. You will be able to make or find ammo. Build the base Cut down trees, mines, and refine different types of ore or metal. Look for supplies or grow your own food. Create a base with a great defense you can be proud of. Zombies Zombies will attack your base in hordes frequently in waves. You can fortifications or fight the enemy directly. They will also attack you randomly as you explore the landscape. You can heal your wounds when they bite or scratch you and keep fighting. You need to make sure you have medicated potions or dressings in stock at all times Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: DOGEG File Name: Zombie_Watch_DOGE.zipGame Download Size: 3.0 GBMD5SUM: 52fc9087cf70346608750f96621b9b6e Zombie Watch DOGE System Requirements

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit * Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 550 or ATI™ Radeon™ HD 6XXX or higher * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 20 GB available space * Additional notes: Minimum requirements may change during development.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

