Google Cloud’s new N2D VM with 3rd generation AMD EPYC CPU is in preview





Santa Clara, Calif., September 30, 2021 — AMD today announced that Google Cloud will expand its use of AMD EPYC processors with a preview of N2D virtual machines (VMs) with AMD EPYC 7003 series processors.

According to Google Cloud, N2DVM leverages the performance capabilities of the latest generation EPYC processors to deliver an average of over 30% better price performance for a variety of workloads compared to previous generation AMD EPYC processor-based N2D instances. increase.

The 3rdGen AMD EPYC processor helps cloud providers provide end users with a modern cloud environment. Dan McNamara, AMD’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Server Business, said: We appreciate the wide range of ongoing collaborations with Google Cloud. It demonstrates a high-performance, cost-effective cloud experience for workloads that benefit from high throughput and a large number of cores.

Nirav Mehta, Director of Product Management at Google Cloud, said that customer needs are paramount when creating Google Cloud instances. Today, in collaboration with AMD and the capabilities of the latest AMD EPYC processors in the Compute Engine N2D family, customers can experience this next-generation technology with significantly improved performance and price performance for general purpose workloads.

For customers running high-performance workloads that require a balance between computing and high memory bandwidth, such as web services, databases, media transcoding, and image processing, the N2D VM with AMD EPYC 7003 Series Processors is: Provide.

High storage performance with up to 224 vCPUs for high-threaded workloads and 8GB of memory persistent disk support per vCPU and up to 9TB of local SSDs Future to support sensitive computing with advanced security features within AMD EPYC processors Planning function

The new N2DVM family continues to support the rich feature set introduced in N2DVM using the 2nd GenEPYC processor. This includes only tenancy, custom machine types, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), and future sensitive computing. N2DVM with 3rdGeneration AMD EPYC processor is currently previewed in several Google Cloud regions: us-central (Iowa), us-east1 (South Carolina), europe-west4 (Netherlands), asia-southeast1 (Singapore) ). It will be available in other Google Cloud regions around the world in the coming months.

Details of Compute Engine N2 DVM

About AMD

AMD has been driving innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies that are components of games, immersive platforms, and data centers for over 50 years. Hundreds of millions of consumers around the world, Fortune 500’s leading companies, and state-of-the-art scientific research facilities are leveraging AMD technology to improve the way they live, work, and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what’s possible. For more information on how AMD is now realizing and inspiring tomorrow, please visit AMD’s website.

Source: AMD

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hpcwire.com/off-the-wire/google-cloud-new-n2d-vms-powered-by-3rd-gen-amd-epyc-cpus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos