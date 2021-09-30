Sample of GitHub-android / architecture-todo-mvp-dagger





Overview

This sample is based on the TODO-MVP project and uses Dagger to externalize the creation of dependencies from the classes that use them.

Important concept

Dagger2 is a completely static compile-time dependency injection framework for both Java and Android. This is a modification of an earlier version created by Square and currently maintained by Google.

Dagger-Android is an Android-specific helper for Android, specifically the automatic generation of subcomponents using a new code generator.

The Dependency Injection framework is responsible for creating the object. For example, todo-mvp creates a TasksPresenter in the TasksActivity.

mTasksPresenter = new TasksPresenter (Injection.provideTasksRepository (getApplicationContext ()), tasksFragment);

However, in this sample, the presenter is infused. Dagger2 handles the creation and understanding of dependencies.

Public class TasksActivity extends AppCompatActivity {@InjectTasksPresenter mTasksPresenter; …}

To make this work, we’ve added a new class to the feature. Most often in the example / android / archive / blueprints / todoapp / di package. Please check out.

AppComponent-Here you register the modules that bring individual providers into your app. Note that we are also introducing an auto-generated Android Support Injection Module derived from the Dagger-Android dependency. ActivityBindingModule-This module has an @ContributesInjector for each activity in your app. Dagger Android generates subcomponents for each of these abstract methods. @ ActivityScoped @ContributesAndroidInjector (modules = TasksModule.class) abstract TasksActivity taskActivity ();

The generated subcomponent looks like this:

@Subcomponent (modules = TasksModule.class) @ActivityScoped Public Interface TasksActivitySubcomponent extends AndroidInjector {@ Subcomponent.Builder Abstract class Builder extends AndroidInjector.Builder {}}} TasksModule-Provides the fragments and presenters used by TaskActivity. In addition, create a fragment subcomponent here. @ FragmentScoped @ContributesAndroidInjector abstract TasksFragmenttasksFragment (); Finally, extend DaggerActivity in the activity, extend DaggerApplication in the application, and insert (provide) dependencies when needed.

The main advantage of doing this is that you can exchange different implementations of dependencies for testing. Externalizing all instantiations from objects that use them makes it easy to pass false or mock dependencies during testing. This can be done at compile time, using flavors, or at run time, using some kind of debug panel for manual testing. You can also configure dependencies from automated tests to test different scenarios. Dependency injection gives you a place to create an object without having to instantiate it within your activity or application class.

This sample uses todo-mvp mock / product flavors to generate various APKs. The prod / has a TasksRepositoryModule that fetches data from a slow data source (simulating a backend API) and the other is in a mock / that provides fake data that’s perfect for automated testing. Using this approach, your app can be configured to use fake location coordinates, read and write from fake sharing settings, and simulate network conditions.

Dependency Functional Complexity-Intelligibility Using Architecture Frameworks / Libraries / Tools:

Building an app using the Dependency Injection framework is not easy because it uses new concepts and many operations are done internally. However, once deployed, it’s not difficult to understand and use.

Validity

It’s very expensive. Dagger2 gives you more flexibility in local integration testing and UI testing. Components can be replaced with doubles very easily and you can test different scenarios.

Code metrics ———————————————— ——————————- Language file code —————- ————————————————– ————- Java 65 4215 (3901 for MVP) XML 34 610 ————————– ————————————————– — Total: 99 4511 ——————————————- ———————————— Ease of modifying or adding maintainability features + learning cost

Moderate. Developers need to know how Dagger2 works, but the setup of new features should be very similar to the existing ones. Once Dagger is set up in your app, it’s not harder to add new features than it would be without it.

External contributors

Mike Nakimovic

Salt mirror

