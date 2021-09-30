Hamakai sets ambitious biomedical goals with the support of major companies





News report by Tianjin, China, September 30, 2021 / PRNewswire /-chinadaily.com.cn:

Binhai New District, Tianjin, a port city in northern China, is home to more than 1,500 biomedical companies with significant scientific achievements in key areas such as recombinant proteins and stem cells.

Employees work at the Asymchems Institute in Tianjin. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The annual business revenue of the Hamahai biomedical industry is expected to reach 100 billion yuan ($ 15.44 billion) by 2025, driven by the enterprise.

Located on the east coast of Tianjin, Hamahai is an important region for the development of both the Bohai Economic Rim and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. As an eastern starting point for the Eurasian Land Bridge, Hamakai has a land area of ​​2,270 square kilometers and a coastline of 153 km.

The new area is a national pilot area for reform measures and the first free trade area in North China. Won the national honor with a high level of public etiquette and cleanliness.

New fields are evolving into new frontiers in biomedical research. It brings together key players in the field, including Novo Nordisk, the world’s largest producer of insulin, and the Tianjin International Academy of Biomedical Sciences, to showcase its world-class talent to boost research.

CanSinoBIO is one such example, and has grown tremendously since it was founded in a new area in 2009.

In March 2019, CanSinoBIO was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), and a year later, it was listed on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board (STAR ​​Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The company has introduced many new technologies and intellectual property through collaborations with international research institutes and biotechnology companies.

CanSinoBIO has worked with world-class academic centers and start-ups to develop innovative technologies to help prepare the portfolio for decades to come and ensure the company’s sustainable growth.

We are further expanding our competitiveness and portfolio by focusing on continuous expansion of manufacturing capacity and promoting research and development.

One of China’s top 10 CDMO companies, Asymchem has made remarkable progress since its establishment in the new region in 1999, providing R & D and one-stop production services to the world’s top pharmaceutical companies.

With a market capitalization of over 100 billion yuan, total assets of 7.1 billion yuan and approximately 6,200 employees, the company has more than 10 subsidiaries worldwide for research, production and sales purposes. Four of these grants are in the new region, the Tianjin Economic-Technology Development Area (TEDA).

Asymchem is committed to supporting emerging biotechnology companies, small and professional pharmaceutical companies.

We provide solutions from the early clinical to commercial stages, including advanced intermediates, APIs, pharmaceutical R & D and cGMP production, and clinical research services.

Asymchem’s R & D chemistry development team is made up of over 2,000 talented scientists with the most difficult synthetic experience.

Founded in June 2006 with a registered capital of 600 million yuan, WuXi AppTec (Tianjin) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wuxi AppTec (“A + H” dual-listed company) and a global provider of research and development. The same is true for manufacturing services for healthcare companies.

WuXi AppTec is innovation-driven and customer-focused, helping partners increase their productivity in advancing their healthcare products through cost-effective, efficient, socially responsible and sustainable solutions. Useful.

WuXi AppTec’s open access platform features industry-leading capabilities such as R & D, small molecule drug, cell and gene therapy manufacturing, and medical device testing, with more than 5,200 collaborators from more than 30 countries in good health. I am trying to improve. Person in need.

The Tianjin company employs more than 3,000 staff and 2,800 scientific researchers, more than half of whom have master’s and doctoral degrees. The main business revenue in 2019 was 1 billion yuan.

In 2020, Bin Hai’s biomedical industry will have a production value of 4.02 billion yuan, accounting for 64.2% of the city’s total biomedical output.

Smart technology applications have been gradually applied to facilitate production and manufacturing upgrades and modernization. International cooperation and roles are also increasing in new areas.

By 2025, Hamaumi will be shaped into a highly innovative and internationally competitive drug development and manufacturing pilot zone, featuring its comprehensive subdivision and diverse complete medical products. ..

Worth tens of billions of yuan, a well-designed industrial cluster will be formed in new areas, specializing in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics and modern Chinese medicine.

In addition, Hamaumi is now attracting more international talent to further boost the biomedical industry.

