Warby Parker and the spirit of invention

In yesterday’s newsletter, I lamented that more companies wouldn’t ask, is this a good idea? When they are cooking a new product.

Today I would like to write about the fine question behind many inventions: why should it be like this?

This is a unified question behind the technology that seeks to simplify home sales, avoid small businesses leasing and operating their office space, and empower them to buy cars from the sofa.

Start-ups that realize these ideas can be hyped or create miserable work. But in many cases it is worth admiring the spirit of challenging the old way.

We’ll talk about the dirty secrets of many tech start-ups and inventions. There is little technology magic. The great idea behind many so-called tech companies is often novel, but a dull twist on what happened before. (I like boring things, so this is not an insult.)

The dull idea behind Warby Parker, an internet eyewear vendor that sold its first stock to the masses this week, was that all intermediaries involved in buying eyeglasses and contact lenses would make the process much more cumbersome and expensive. .. Why buy glasses from where I got my prescription? How high is the cost of eyeglasses because it includes all the steps of designers, manufacturers, luxury brands, opticians, retailers, etc.?

Warby Parker and other younger online retailers such as Casper mattresses, Glossier for Cosmetics, and Dollar Shave Club approached this question with a similar approach. They purchased products from the same factory that razored eyeglasses, mattresses, or razors for an established company. (In some cases, they bought a factory.)

Since then, these startups have flooded Facebook and other online spots with relatively cheap marketing. They have eliminated Wal-Mart, LensCrafters, or many other people involved in moving products from the concept to store shelves, thus offering products to a pool of potential customers at a lower price than competitors. It’s done.

Also, companies like Glossier sell on their websites and in their stores, and Revlon rarely sells, so you can quickly determine which eyeliner is popular and take advantage of it. You can sell to the most enthusiastic shoppers.

This is completely boring, isn’t it? But that’s the magic behind many companies that only see their products on Instagram and TikTok. Costco adds a new economy twist to old ideas, such as making its own brand of coffee and dog food. Warby Parker and cereal store brands have the same DNA.

It’s not clear how many internet-based product companies like Warby Parker will follow. Warby Parker spends a lot of money, including marketing, and the company is unprofitable. Also, perhaps you noticed that there are 400 million online mattress companies? A novel way to manufacture, promote and sell products 10 years ago was copied to death. And many internet-based product companies told investors that they were the next Facebook, even though they were actually similar to Costco. It’s a disappointing recipe.

But I don’t want to dismiss what young companies are trying to do. Even if their model doesn’t work, we can admire the optimism and arrogance of trying to break through the status quo.

This week’s tips

Your gadget is the worst enemy

Brian X. Chen, a New York Times consumer technology columnist, presents this week’s tragedy. Well, I mean the beginning of the week.

It ruins your keyboard and the charging port on your phone. It overheats your video game console. Everywhere.

Yes, the worst enemy of your gadget is dust.

Whenever Ive had a big problem with technology and scrutinized its interior, it was full of dust. I don’t blame myself. The internal organs of our gadget are invisible and out of our minds. But it has a snowball problem.

Then what should I do? You can develop better electronic hygiene habits.

Get some cleaning supplies, such as a can of compressed air, a microfiber cloth, and a set of screwdrivers to open your electronics. (Some Apple devices require their own drivers. We recommend searching the web for models to find the tools you need.)

For computers and video game consoles, open it about once a year to remove dust. For smartphones, blow off dust from the charging port or headphone jack (if it’s on your smartphone). If you can loosen the screws on the back of the phone, use canned air or needles carefully to remove the gunk from the internal organs.

Some modern electronics are difficult to disassemble and clean, but you can ask for help. Contact an independent local technician for regular cleaning. It will greatly help extend the life of your device and make it as comfortable as new.

Before going

It’s time to yell again about Facebook. Company executives are attending Congressional hearings answering questions about Facebook’s internal documents that were recently revealed about what the company knows about the harm done by the app. My colleagues Ryan Mac and Sheera Frenkel write about Facebook spinning some of its research.

Why it’s difficult to use Siri to control the Nest thermostat: Tech giants tend to need exclusive commands for connected gadgets in our home. As a result, it’s nearly impossible to get home speakers, TVs, and light bulbs to work together, the Washington Post writes.

Sign feud: Amazon wants to take over the huge sign in the heart of Manhattan. It happens to wrap up Macy’s and is where retailers send messages to flagship department stores. Macy’s isn’t happy, my colleague Tiffany Hsu reports.

Hug to this

That fat bear week! It celebrates pre-winter animal weight gain each year, and you can vote to pick your favorite brown bear in Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska. All these bears are winners. (But I support Otis.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

