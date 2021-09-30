Black Ops Cold War and War Zone Launches October 7th – PlayStation.Blog





Season 6 is Black Ops Cold War and War Zone as players experience the spectacular conclusions of two major events, rather than one of the Black Ops Cold War Zombie Finale and Verdansk’s groundbreaking near-destruction. Mark a big turning point in the storyline of. And it only scratches the surface.

Season 6 of Black Ops Cold War and War Zone will arrive at the PlayStation on October 7. Here’s what you need to know:

Alex Mason and new weapons lead Season 6 Battle Pass

Prepare for the final confrontation with Perseus with two new weapons in favor of the Season 6 Battle Pass: .410 Ironhide and Grab.

With the Season 6 Battle Pass, you’ll have access to all 100 layers of new personalized content, including Alex Mason, the original Black Ops protagonist, and will be unlocked instantly at Tier 0.

Complete the game challenge or purchase the corresponding store bundle throughout the season to earn the devastating battleaxe, the new LAPA SMG, and the dual wield hammer and mallet with three more weapons.

Verdansk Reorganization: Stadium and Downtown Leveled, New POI and Gulag

The situation was no more dramatic as the ultimate conflict at Verdansk 84 approached. Adler went to AWOL, panicked a CIA colleague, and a seismic device near a World War II bunker caused a big explosion in the downtown area.

The Old Beldansk Stadium collapses, interweaving the inside and outside of the destruction, providing greater maneuverability throughout the area. Downtown, southwest of the stadium, has also been destroyed, and the building has collapsed into a crack. It will be less vertical and expect new areas to explore in both places.

Explore World War II bunkers around Verdansk for insights into the upcoming events at Call of Duty Vanguard. And when you eliminate, fight for a second chance with a new Gulag. Inspired by Verdansk’s original 1v1 map of 2019, this Gulag takes you deep into the Zoldaya Prison Complex.

Also look forward to new modes, an updated item pool, and balance changes arriving in Season 6.

The final chapter of the Cold War zombies, abandoned

Season 6 brings the Black Ops Cold War Zombie experience to spectacular conclusions. Threatening the power of another world to enter our plane, the Requiem strike team heads straight to the center of the Omega Group’s secret test site in western Ukraine. What secrets can I include?

Forsaken is the last round-based map of Black Ops Cold War Zombies, the end of the opening chapter of the Dark Aether story. Anyone who wants to help Requiem must bet his life to save the world.

New benefits, Wonder Weapons, Support Weapons

Become a living weapon in future PhD slider parks. When consumed, the operator will cause an explosion as it slides into the enemy, and the size and damage of the explosion will increase as it slides. Invest in Aetherium Crystals to further upgrade your Perk with benefits such as full resistance to self-harm explosive damage and the ability to trigger an explosion when dropped from a height.

Discover the new Chrysalax Wonder Weapon in Forsaken as part of your own quest by completing the trial or seizing the opportunity in the Mystery Box. Take on the challenge of new horror lurking deep in the Dark Aether and don’t forget to get the new ARC-XD, Hand Cannon and Support Weapon crafting table.

New multiplayer map

Deprogram (6v6, Launch): Enter Adlers’ Broken Heart into a wild map that represents various fragments of his memory, spliced ​​together for a spectacular and surreal 6v6 battle. Use the red door to move between memories and set power positions and expert play.

Amerika (6v6, Launch): A secret military installation in the heart of the Soviet Union, Amerika represents a Soviet replica of America’s main street. Fight in a prop town with a pizzeria, theater and burger town mockups.

Gluboko (2v2 and 3v3, launch): Fight in small team operations in the underground vault under the KGB headquarters. Expect fast-paced, rapid firing promises as the battle spills around the main briefing table.

PlayStationOnslaught content

Also available in Season 6, it’s exclusive to PlayStation and has a new Onslaught Map Deprogram and Onslaught Elite Limited Time Mode.

Onslaught Elite is a challenging standard game mode, but there is one major difference. Every surge creates an elite enemy and triples the risk from a normal survival experience. High-value targets such as disciples and tempests are also included in these surges, making them a true test for most elite operators.

Survive 20 cumulative waves in this new mode to get a blueprint for the legendary assault rifle called Rock Salt and show it off in the Armory!

Ghost preparation

Get everything more, including the new Prestige level, the new Fuze Warsaw Pact Operator. Get ready for haunting for horror fans. Halloween is just around the corner! Stay tuned for more details.

Season 6 will be released on October 7th

Season 6 of Black Ops Cold War and War Zone will be available on PlayStation on October 7th.

See you online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.playstation.com/2021/09/30/season-six-of-call-of-duty-black-ops-cold-war-and-warzone-launches-october-7/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos