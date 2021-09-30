Sony acquires Devil’s Soul, Wanda and Colossus Remake Studio





Image: Sony

Bluepoint Games has joined the PlayStation family. This time is true. Three months after Sony broadcast the news in a rapidly deleted tweet, the PS5 maker made it official.

Today, we are very pleased to announce that PlayStation Studios has grown again with the addition of its longtime partner Bluepoint Games. This was posted on the blog today by Herman Hulst, the boss of PlayStation Studios. Bluepoint has raised the bar for visual and gameplay that defines the console. In the studio, a wide range of world building and character creation expertise will be a huge plus for future PlayStation Studio properties.

Founded in 2006 by former retro studio developers Andy ONeil and Marco Thrush, Bluepoint Games has long been best known for its remastered, remade, and HD ports on popular PlayStation limited editions such as God of War and Metal Gear Solid. .. Most recently, a Texas-based studio has remade the Shadow of the Colossus for PS4 and the Demons Souls for PS5. Both were excellent.

Sony had previously revealed plans to buy Bluepoint in an image of a June 29 tweet that was supposed to actually announce the purchase of the studio behind PS5’s Returnal, Housemarque. Given that Blue Point had been working exclusively with Sony for years, many even before the tweet long suspected that something was working.

In a June interview with GQ UK, Mr. Furst chose very carefully about the developers we bring in, in contrast to Microsoft’s recent spending, such as forking Bethesda Softworks over $ 7 billion. He said there seems to be.

The acquisition of Bluepoint and Housemarque takes place two years after Sony’s acquisition of Insomniac Games, when the gaming industry is consolidating and Microsoft and other large companies are acquiring smaller studios and publishers. Former PlayStation executive Shawn Layden was particularly critical of recent trends, partially stimulated by the surge in game development costs.

Integration is an enemy of diversity in some respects, he told GamesIndustry.biz in July. It takes more play pieces from the table as they grow into these larger conglomerates.

For now, Bluepoint will resume creating its own games. Our next project is currently working on original content, and Thrush, now president of the studio, told IGN in an interview today. I can’t talk about what it is, but it’s the next step in evolution for us.

