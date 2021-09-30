Proceedings prepared against Google to use UK patient data The Register





A UK law firm has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a patient who states that Google and DeepMind Technologies have obtained confidential medical records in violation of data protection laws.

Mishcon de Reya said today that he and Andrew Prismall have planned a proceeding on behalf of approximately 1.6 million individuals whose data was used as part of a company-developed medical software testing program.

It told the register that the claim had already been filed in the High Court.

DeepMind, which was acquired by Google in 2014, worked with search software giant and the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust under an agreement formed in 2015.

Law firms said tech companies had obtained confidential medical records of about 1.6 million individuals without their knowledge and consent.

Register is seeking comments from Google, DeepMind and Royal Free Hospital.

In a statement, plaintiff Prismall said, “Given the very positive experience of the NHS that I have always experienced during various treatments, I am very concerned that the tech giant has become my confidential medical record. I embraced. “

“As a patient receiving all kinds of treatment, the last thing you expect is that your personal medical record is one of the largest technology companies in the world.

“We hope that this case will, in this case, help achieve fair results and closure of all patients whose confidential records have been obtained without their knowledge or consent.”

The proceedings are led by Mishcon’s partner Ben Lasserson. He states: “This important claim should help us answer the basic questions about handling sensitive personal data and special categories of data.

“It’s time for public interest and comprehension concerns about who has access to people’s personal data and medical records, and how this access is managed.”

Law firms argued that action would be an important step in addressing “very realistic” public concerns about the large-scale access and use of personal health data by technology companies. It also raises issues regarding the exact status and liability of such technology companies in the context of data protection, both in this particular case and in some cases more general cases.

In 2017, Google’s testing of software algorithms using hospital patient medical records was considered legally “inappropriate” by Dame Fiona Caldicott, then National Data Guardian of the Ministry of Health. I did.

In April 2016, it was revealed that a web giant signed a contract with the Royal Free Hospital in London to build an application called Streams that could analyze patient details to identify people with acute kidney injury. This app is technically not AI as it uses a fixed algorithm developed with the help of a doctor.

The software developed by Google’s AI subsidiary DeepMind was first tested with simulation data. However, it was retested using 1.6 million sets of actual NHS medical files provided by a London hospital. However, not all patients were aware that the data was provided to Google to test the Streams software. Since the stream was deployed internally, it now handles the details of real people, but during development it also used live medical records and simulated inputs.

Dame Caldicott told the hospital’s medical director, Professor Stephen Powis, that he was beyond the mark and had no public consent to use this information before deployment.

Subsequent research at the Information Commissioner’s Office found some flaws in the way the data was processed. For example, patients were not fully informed that their data would be used as part of the test.

Under a data sharing agreement revealed by New Scientists, Google and its DeepMind artificial intelligence division have been granted access to current and past patient data at three London hospitals operated by the Royal Free NHS Trust.

