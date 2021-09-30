Partnership Brings EMBA Ingenuity to NASA Technology | VTx





For about two months, each team went through a customer discovery process using their own technology. Customer discovery is the first step in building a successful startup or corporate venture, with the ultimate goal of figuring out who your potential customers are and whether your ideas (or technologies) will appeal to them. It is said.

This process is typically done by identifying the needs of the market and designing products or services based on those needs. However, Executive MBA students were tasked with adopting existing NASA technology and identifying those specific commercial applications.

Basically, I was asked to reverse engineer the customer discovery process.

Christopher Gaines, a member of the ALL-Insulation team, had difficulty getting NASA’s innovative and unique technology, but didn’t know what the problem would be in a particular market. These products are valuable for NASA and space exploration, but are they valuable in a commercial global environment?

Jonathan Wendland, a member of the AquaEntre team, has been able to identify technology and decipher the technology that is most likely to build a business through critical thinking. It was important to understand which technology enabled the best potential for other commercial uses.

The team had the advantage of being able to interact with the inventor of the technology, giving them technical insights into their innovations.

Randy Wood, a member of the Aqua Entre team, was also very enlightened and enjoyable working with technology inventor Jacob Torres. His proposal to provide fresh food and vegetables in a zero / low gravity space environment (passive porous tube feeding system, or PPTNDS) has presented several possible uses on Earth.

Each team worked like a start-up, conducting market research, customer interviews, and competitive analysis. At the end of the module, each team proposed a business plan to a panel consisting of professors and NASAT2X representatives.

As a result, the module was successful and probably gave rise to some ideas for commercialization. About two out of twelve companies have expressed interest in spinning off the technology commercially, Townsend said.

It’s clear to executive MBA students that they can actually access NASA technology in entrepreneurship exercises. But what are the benefits of NASA?

According to McShane, the university is a hub for innovation. We want to connect with the university in several different ways. This is a great starting point.

Christie Funk, T2X Program Manager, explained that we want to engage with academia, industry, entrepreneurship, and start-ups. This is a great opportunity to get another perspective to get feedback on commercial applications about our technology. It provides the perspective that we do not always get from within the agency.

Many innovations have emerged from NASA’s research, but public-private partnerships are essential to develop that research and transform it into products and services that are useful to society.

The evolving collaboration between Virginia Tech faculty and NASA staff has created a condition for emergence known as the Virginia Tech New Horizons Collaboration. Virginia Tech’s New Horizons Collaboration aims to create and nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs to create and nurture cutting-edge deep technology and science-based ventures through a public-private partnership between Virginia Tech’s Pamplin Business College and Tech Center Research Park. It is to nurture. In collaboration with NASA’s Directorate General of Space Technology Mission Transfer Extension Program (T2X), Hampton University, and other public and private partners.

The successful initial launch of the collaboration between the Executive MBA and the T2U program has continued. The Fall 2021 cohort will use three new technologies.

According to Townsend, he is considering ways to expand the program to include undergraduate courses.

Through this partnership with NASA, Virginia Tech students will take humans to the stars far beyond the moon.

