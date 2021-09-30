Intel announces Loihi 2 second generation neuromorphic chip





Four years after the introduction of Intel’s first neuromorphic chip, Loihi, the company has introduced a successor. According to Intel, second-generation chips offer faster processing, higher resource densities, and higher energy efficiency. Intel has also introduced Lava, a software framework for neuromorphic computing.

Although different processors and codes are often compared to the brain, neuromorphic chips work to more directly mimic the nervous system by using computational neurons that communicate with each other. Intel’s first-generation Loihi chip, announced in 2017, has about 128,000 of these digital neurons. Over the next four years, Loihi has been crammed into increasingly large systems, learning to touch and even being taught to smell.

Loihi 2. Image courtesy of Intel.

We are currently acquiring a new family member, Loihi 2. In a press release, Intel states that years of testing with first-generation Loihi chips have allowed it to design second-generation products up to 10 times faster. Up to 15 times the resource density. Up to 1 million computational neurons per chip are more than seven times more than the first generation. Early tests have shown that compared to Loihi 1, Loihi 2 requires less than one-sixtieth of the operation required for each inference when running deep neural networks (Intel reports). It does not compromise accuracy).

Loihi 2 is also moving towards greater flexibility by incorporating faster, standardized I / O interfaces to support Ethernet connectivity, vision sensors, and larger mesh networks. .. These changes are intended to allow the chip to better integrate with the robotics and sensors that have made up many of the Loihi1 use cases over the years.

Major improvements in Loihi2. Image courtesy of Intel.

According to Intel, Loihi 2 (manufactured in a prototype version of the Intel 4 process) supports a new class of nerve-inspired algorithms and applications. These improvements to Loihi 1 specifically for specific spiking neural networks (SNNs) are made possible by Loihi 2’s support for the programmable pipeline of neuromorphic core neuron models.

To support the development of this currently expanding area of ​​neuromorphic applications, Intel has also introduced an open, modular and extensible Lava software framework. The company says this meets the need for a common development framework for the neuromorphic computing community. According to Intel, Lava is platform independent. Intel wrote in a technical brief that the code was intentionally structured so that it would not be associated with its own neuromorphic chip. Lava includes Magma, an interface for mapping and running neural network models and other processes using neuromorphic hardware. Lava also includes offline training, integration with third-party frameworks, a Python interface, and more.

Loihi 2 and lava have gathered insights from years of collaborative research with Loihi, said Mike Davies, director of the Intels Neuromorphic Computing Lab. Our second-generation chips significantly improve the speed, programmable, and capacity of neuromorphic processing, expanding their use in power- and latency-constrained intelligent computing applications. We are open sourcing Lava to address the need for software convergence, benchmarking, and cross-platform collaboration in the field and accelerate progress towards commercial viability.

When it comes to commercial viability, Intel anticipates a wide range of applications for Loihi 2 (and more generally neuromorphic computing) in the future. Apart from previewing the use of Loihi2 in audio and video processing, Intel has emphasized possible uses of neuromorphic features. Intelligent edge coprocessors for aerospace and robotics, data center accelerators, specialized consumer devices and more.

Edy Lionosari, Chief Research Scientist and Managing Director at Accenture Labs, said advances in the new Loihi-2 chip and Lava API are significant advances in neuromorphic computing. The next-generation neuromorphic architecture is critical for Accenture Labs’ research on brain-inspired computer vision algorithms for intelligent edge computing that may power future extended reality headsets and intelligent mobile robots. Is important to. The new chip provides features that make superdimensional computing more efficient and enable more advanced on-chip learning, and the Lava API provides a simpler and more streamlined interface for building neuromorphic systems. Provide to developers.

However, Loihi 2 is still in its infancy. Initially, Intel is offering two Loihi2-based systems through the Neuromorphic Research Cloud to select members of the Intel Neuromorphic Research Community (INRC). These systems are the Oheo Gulch, which uses a single Loihi 2 chip on the Intel Arria 10 FPGA for early evaluation, and the Kapoho Point, which offers eight Loihi 2 chips in a stackable approximately 4×4 inch form factor. The best Ethernet interface for portable projects (coming soon).

However, the Lava framework is currently available on GitHub.

Header image: Loihi2 dies at your fingertips. Image provided by Intel.

