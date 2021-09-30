American innovators, not regulators, solve climate change





Quill Robinson | Vice President of Government, American Conservation Coalition

President Biden has promised to cut US greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. He intends to achieve this ambitious goal through a wave of new federal spending and government programs. Still, our best hope for reducing carbon emissions is not new government spending. It is a technological change in the ocean and comes only from the private sector.

The government is slowing progress on climate change by imposing regulations that prevent emission reduction technologies from reaching the market. If our leaders really want to save the planet, they need to be out of the way of entrepreneurs who can actually do so.

You would expect the government to adopt technologies that have the potential to reduce carbon pollution. President Biden himself promised to “accelerate American innovation” as part of the climate change issue.

Unfortunately, some of the most promising green technology breakthroughs are facing serious headwinds as a result of false or outdated federal policy.

One such technology, introduced in a new documentary on the relationship between innovators and regulation, They Say It Can’t Be Done, by Arizona State University physicist and engineer Klaus Luckner. It is a developed artificial tree. These artificial trees contain a special plastic resin that can absorb carbon dioxide and release it when submerged in water. They are 1,000 times more effective at taking carbon dioxide from the air than natural trees. This recovered carbon dioxide can be recovered and converted into fuel.

Lackner’s design can be extended to produce units, each of which removes 1 metric ton of carbon dioxide daily. The main obstacle is the lack of clear regulations surrounding carbon capture technology.

Until there is a unified federal framework, the process of bringing this technology to market is impossibly complex and risky.

Or consider a technology that can reduce the need for large-scale livestock farming. Raising billions of chickens, pigs and cattle requires large amounts of water, feed and land. The resulting carbon dioxide emissions are enormous, producing approximately 7.1 gigatons of greenhouse gases annually.

Again, new technologies can help reduce emissions. Researchers are designing cell-cultured meat produced in the laboratory rather than in the feedlot. The proteins grown in this laboratory are safe, healthy, and far less carbon-intensive than traditionally farmed meat.

Eat Just Inc., one of the start-ups that manufacture laboratory-grown meat, has received approval to sell cell-cultured chicken in Singapore. But it’s still waiting for a green light from US regulators. According to the company’s founder, it could take another year or more to get US approval.

For an industry that is as capital-intensive as the production of cultured meats, this slow approval process can make it impossible for start-ups to launch their products and bring them to market.

These high-tech solutions are exactly what we need to protect our planet from the threat of climate change. It is impossible to say whether laboratory-grown meat or man-made trees are the best solution, but accessible and high-level regulatory settings can make the best innovations successful.

Too many Americans believe that only the government can carry out its mission when it comes to climate change. In fact, the main barrier to large-scale adoption of sustainable technology is not the lack of government involvement, but too much, or at least the wrong kind.

To fulfill his promise to reduce the country’s carbon dioxide emissions, the president and his team recognize how the government is hampering the development and deployment of technologies that can fulfill that promise. need to do it.

— Quill Robinson is Vice President of Government for the American Conservation Coalition.

