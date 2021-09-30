Call of Duty Season 6 Roadmap shows War Zone, Black Ops Cold War changes





Call of Duty Black Ops A new season is coming for both Cold War and War Zone. Season 6 is scheduled to start on October 7, and this update introduces some interesting changes to Verdansk, introduces new characters, and rolls out many other changes. Verdansk is blown away in the course of the story, opening new tactical options to players hunting down enemies.

In a blog post on Activision’s official website, developers will have some changes that players can expect for the new season. The first set of changes is detailed about Warzone and is as follows:

A new point of interest-cracks crack the stadium and downtown.A strange and previously unknown WWII bunker revealed

NewGulag-Return to the familiar 1v1 combat arena

Regiment Transition Begins-Update active regiments by October 5th before freezing in preparation for the transition to the new new Group Clan System

These are just a few of the big changes, but next week Raven Software will publish a patch note detailing new modes, item pool upgrades, and additional balance changes. Meanwhile, Black Ops Cold War has also received some new merchandise, including lots for the game’s zombie mode.

The final chapter of the Abandoned Black Ops Cold War Zombie-Experience the spectacular conclusions of the Black Ops Cold War Zombie with new parks, new Wonder Weapons, new main quests and more.

Additional Zombie Updates-PhDSlider debuts with Hand Cannon and ARC-XD arriving as support weapons for outbreaks and round-based maps

Treyarch Black Ops Cold War Zombies Recap-Get ready to dig deeper into the events from Treyarch to abandonment

Onslaught-Prepare for a journey deep into the hearts of the Onslaught Elite and Adlers.

Image: Treyarch / Activity

In addition, there are some new maps that players can explore in the new season, as described on the PlayStation site blog.

Deprogram (6v6, Launch): Enter Adlers’ Broken Heart into a wild map that represents various fragments of his memory, spliced ​​together for a spectacular and surreal 6v6 battle. Use the red door to move between memories and set power positions and expert play.

Amerika (6v6, Launch): A secret military installation in the heart of the Soviet Union, Amerika represents a Soviet replica of America’s main street. Fight in a prop town with a pizzeria, theater and burger town mockups.

Gluboko (2v2 and 3v3, launch): Fight in small team operations in the underground vault under the KGB headquarters. Expect fast-paced, rapid firing promises as the battle spills around the main briefing table.

Some changes in Season 6 will come to both games. For example, there is a new operator. Fuze and Alex Mason join the game with some powerful explosives. There are five new weapons, including a lever action shotgun, which you can earn with Season Passes and in-game challenges. There is also a new prestige level.

For Call of Duty fans who are more interested in scary than shooting, The Haunting is a Halloween event from October 19th to November 2nd. In 2020, Activision will launch The Haunting of Verdansk to see how the event changes. For Season 6 and the New Year in the coming weeks.

