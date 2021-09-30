Congress Grills Instagram Facebook Executives Harmful Impacts On Children | Facebook





Facebook’s Global Safety Officer Antigone Davis faced the grill at a hearing investigating the impact of the company’s products on children before the US Congress on Thursday.

A hearing of the Senate Trade Science and Transportation Subcommittee on Thursday follows a series of Wall Street Journal reports based on Facebook’s internal leaks, including an article revealing a study showing the negative impact of Instagram on children’s mental health. I will.

Senators have taken a tough stance towards the company, hammering the investigation and emphasizing that Facebook is trying to obfuscate the investigation surrounding the hearing.

Facebook knows the devastating consequences of Instagram design and algorithms on young people in our society, but routinely prioritizes the rapid growth of Facebook itself over the basic safety of children. Richard Blumenthal, chair of the subcommittee, said in the opening statement.

Blumenthal said his office conducted its own research on Instagram, pretending to be a 13-year-old girl and tracking accounts related to eating disorders to see what Instagram recommends. It turns out that the platform has sent more accounts into the rabbit holes of harmful content.

According to Blumenthal, Instagram recommendations now show that in real time, they capture human anxiety and the vulnerabilities of young women and drag them into the dark, beautifying eating disorders and self-harm. increase.

The study, which was revealed in a report by The Wall Street Journal, was commissioned by Facebook’s subsidiary Instagram, and the photo app could affect a girl’s mental health due to issues such as body image and self-esteem. I showed that.

Facebook’s chief investigator has responded to the WSJ’s exposure, arguing that it’s simply not accurate that a company survey showed Instagram to be toxic to teenage girls. However, the company has suspended a product called Instagram Kids, which it was developing for users under the age of 13.

We support the need to develop this experience, but have decided to suspend the project, Instagram director Adam Mosseri wrote in a blog post.

On Thursday, Facebook also released two research slide decks that said it formed the main focus of WSJ’s research misconceptions. The journal responded by publishing the full range of slides, drawing a dark picture of how Facebook knows about the negative effects of its products on teenage girls.

At the hearing, Davis did not say how long Facebook would suspend Instagram Kids’ plans and opposed the argument that it would be completely abolished.

According to her, young people under the age of 12 are already using apps designed for them online. We want to provide parents with the oversight tools and insights they need to manage the time they spend.

The hearing on Thursday is the latest Congressional investigation into the turbulent years of Facebook, and Facebook has repeatedly sent executives to testify on the hills on topics such as false information and antitrust concerns. I was forced to dispatch.

Next week, lawmakers are expected to be contacted by whistleblowers who provided internal reports to the journal.

Children’s online safety advocates called the suspension of Instagram for Kids a win, but encouraged the company to abandon the plan altogether.

Jim Steyer, founder and CEO of CommonSense, a non-profit children’s media watchdog, is undoubtedly trying to build it. The only thing they care about is to hook them up when they are most vulnerable, keep them on the platform, and give them access to as much personal data as possible.

He added that this is their business model, which generates billions of dollars, and they won’t endanger it.

