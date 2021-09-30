How to draw a route on Google Maps on your desktop or mobile





You can draw and save routes, including driving, walking, or cycling routes on Google Maps, or share them with others.To create a route, go to the Google Maps menu[あなたの場所]Open and[地図]On the tab[地図を作成]Choose. Google[場所]You can also draw lines and shapes on the saved map in the menu. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library. Something is loaded.

Google Maps may be best known for its ability to provide turn-by-turn navigation, but it has another useful purpose. You can use it to create maps where you can draw routes, lines, and shapes. You can then save those maps or share them with others. This is a convenient way to plan your trip in advance and share your driving route with someone without the need for an internet connection.

How to draw a custom route on Google Maps on your computer

Google Maps contains the tools you need to draw a route on a map and save it for later reference. You can open it at any time or share the link with other users.

1. Open Google Maps in your browser and make sure you’re signed in to your Google account.

2. Click on the three-line menu in the upper left corner and in the menu[あなたの場所]Click.

Open your location on the Google Maps web page.Dave Johnson

3. At the top of the page[マップ]Click the tab. You should now see the saved map. This list may be empty if you have never used your location before.

4. At the bottom of the page[マップの作成]Click.

At your location, go to the map and create a new map Dave Johnson

Five.[無題の地図]You can now select the type of map on which the route will be placed on the page. Click the drop-down arrow to the left of the basemap and select the map style you want.

6. Below the search field at the top of the page[ルートを追加]Click (the button looks like a Y-shaped road, which displays an untitled layer containing a field for entering a destination.

7. By default, the driving route is displayed. If you want to create another type of route, such as cycling or walking, click the car-shaped icon to select the type of route you want to draw and then select the type of route you want to draw.[X]Click to close the flyout window.

Adding routes to custom maps in Google Maps.Dave Johnson

8. 8.[A]Click in the field and enter the name of the address or location and select it when it appears in the search results.

9. Repeat the process and select location B.

10. If you want to add waypoints or destinations[目的地の追加]Click to continue adding new locations.

11. When done, at the top of the page[無題のマップ]Click to give it a name.

You can specify the destination to draw the route on the map.Dave Johnson

Quick Tip: Under the name you gave the map[共有]You can use the link to send this map to others.Also, in the future, I will return to your place and this map will[地図]You can also find it stored in the tab.

How to draw lines and shapes on Google Maps on your computer

Google Maps has several simple drawing tools that you can use to customize the map you have saved in your location. Here’s how to draw a line or shape (square, triangle, polygon, etc.) on the map:

1. Open Google Maps in your browser and make sure you’re signed in to your Google account.

2. Click on the three-line menu in the upper left corner and in the menu[あなたの場所]Click.

3. At the top of the page[マップ]Click the tab.

4. Open an existing map or at the bottom of the page[マップの作成]Click to create a new map.

5. In the search field at the top of the page[線を引く]Click (the button looks like three lines and three dots).In the dropdown menu[線または形状を追加]Click.

You can add lines and shapes to your custom map.Dave Johnson

6. Click the map where you want to start the shape. So:

To create a single straight line, drag the mouse to create the line and double-click where you want to end the line. To create a line with multiple midpoints, make a series of single clicks where you want to place the line and double-click the last point to end the line. Click to create a polygon (any shape with three or more sides). On a map of each place you want to put a corner. Double-click on the starting point to close the shape.

7. Name the line or shape in the dialog box and[保存]Click.

A single click adds a node and a double click completes the shape.Dave Johnson

After you create the shape, you can edit it. When you change from an open hand (which you can use to drag the map) to a closed hand by pointing your finger, hover your mouse pointer over the line or shape and click. Then the edit window is displayed. Use the tools in the lower right corner to change the color, rename the shape, upload the image and associate it with the shape.

Once you have the lines and shapes in place, you can change the color.Dave Johnson

Quick Tip: With the Layers menu, where all objects appear in the list, it’s often easier to select lines and objects.

How to draw lines and shapes on Google Maps on your mobile device

It’s easiest to draw lines and shapes on a map in your PC or Mac browser, but if you need to work on a mobile device, you can use Google My Maps, a web app accessible from both Android and iOS. increase.

1. Open My Maps in your mobile device’s browser.

2. If necessary[開始]Tap.

3.[新しいマップの作成]Tap or tap an existing map to edit.

4. In the search field at the top of the page[線を引く]Click (the button looks like three lines and three dots).In the dropdown menu[線または形状を追加]Click. Then follow the instructions in the previous section to add and edit lines and shapes on your map.

Dave Johnson

Freelance writer

