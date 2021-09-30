Aqua Metals has set up a center to research battery recycling technology





Aqua Metals also announced the new headquarters for its management and business development team in Reno.

Approximately two years after the refinery just east of Reno Sparks was damaged by a fire, Aquametals announced a new facility in the same industrial park to study battery recycling technology.

The Aquametal Innovation Center will focus on accelerating research into its lithium-ion battery refining and recycling technologies and license them to other parties. Techniques that use water and run at room temperature are sold as a more environmentally friendly alternative to smelting.

Details: Tesla co-founder JB Straubel’s Redwood Materials has a battery recycling agreement with Ford

AquaMetals spokeswoman Susan Butenhoff aims to eventually turn the new Tahorino Industrial Center facility into a full-fledged test site.

“Scientists and engineers continue to develop laboratory-scale lithium-ion solutions and are installing machines to manufacture prototype equipment,” Butenhoff said. “The Innovation Center has 14 employees, which grows as we move from the lab level to the pilot level.”

The Innovation Center reflects the changing business philosophy of Aquametal, which started as a recycler with unique technology. Just a year after Tesla first chose the same location, in 2015, the then-Oakland-based company first began construction on 11.5 acres and opened a $ 29.6 million lead battery recycling facility at the Tahorino Industrial Center. I built it. Gigafactory.

By 2019, the 136,000-square-foot facility would have employed 70 people and recycled 35,000 ingots of lead through Aquametal technology. However, later that year, a fire broke out at the facility on the evening of November 29, causing serious damage to property.

In February of this year, Aqua Metals signed a lease-to-purchase agreement with cleantech startup LINICO for a refining facility. The agreement included an arrangement that would allow Aquametal to use part of the original facility. Aqua Metals has also invested $ 2 million in LINICO to acquire 10% ownership of the company.

“The fire was a camouflage blessing because the company used it as a catalyst and redirected its business strategy from recyclers to licensors of recycling technology, which meant that more recyclers could take advantage of clean closed-loop recycling. That’s Aqua Refining technology, “says Butenhoff.

Aqua Metals has also begun using lithium-ion battery recycling technology. According to the company, the decision “is driven by the global transition to electric vehicles, the growth of internet data centers, and the demand for critical metals driven by alternative energy applications such as solar, wind and grid-scale storage. It was promoted by “rise”. Aqua Metals expects the global lithium-ion battery recycling market to reach $ 11.07 billion by 2027.

Another local technology company, Redwood Materials, also cited increased demand for battery recycling and materials as it decided to undertake a significant expansion of its Carson City headquarters and the construction of a new facility at the Tahoreno Industrial Center.

In addition to the Tahoe Rino Industrial Center’s Innovation Center, Aquametals has opened a new headquarters in Reno for its management and business development teams.

Steve Cotton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aquametals, said:

Jason Hidalgo covers the business and technology of the Reno Gazette Journal and also reviews the latest video games. Follow him on Twitter @ jasonhidalgo. Do you like this content? Support local journalism with RGJ Digital Subscription.

