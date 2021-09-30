The Game Awards will be held directly in Los Angeles on December 9th





Join an online game reader at GamesBeat Summit Next. From November 9th to 10th. Learn more about what’s coming next.

Geoff Keighleys The Game Awards will be held as a live face-to-face ceremony in Los Angeles on December 9th.

The video game culture celebration takes place at the Microsoft Theater, the usual venue for about 5,000 people in downtown Los Angeles. What’s more, the award event is widely broadcast on the Internet.

The Game Awards set a big record last December as an online-only event. The number of live streams was 83 million, an increase of 84% over the previous year. The Game Awards will be re-delivered to fans around the world as a free global 4K UHD live stream. Over 40 global video, social and gaming platforms.

Again, the show brings together the biggest names in games and popular culture to celebrate the video game culture, with awards, first-time world premiere, new game announcements, and live performances on Microsoft’s stage. Music performances including the Game Awards Orchestra will be held. A theater conducted by Lorne Balfe.

Webinar

Three top investment professionals will be open about what you need to fund your video game.

Watch on demand

Game Awards creator, executive producer and host Cary said in a statement that he was very excited to return to the Microsoft Theater for a special night celebrating the past, present and future of video games. .. Our goal is to bring the entire community together to celebrate the world’s most powerful form of entertainment and recognize new voices that represent the future of the media.

Image Credit: (Photo courtesy of Frank Micelotta / PictureGroup)

Additional details on the health and safety protocol for invite-only face-to-face events at the Microsoft Theater will be shared in the coming weeks. I talked to Keighley about it in the past, and he said the show would follow best practices and guidance from local health authorities and the venue itself. People are so anxious to return to social life that he said he wanted to do it directly. Meet friends in the industry.

The Game Awards provide interactive extensions on major streaming platforms, including free-to-play game content and full support for co-streaming. The Game Awards are executive produced by Keighley and Kimmie Kim. LeRoy Bennett is the creative director and Richard Preuss is the director.

Game Awards are led by an advisory board that includes the executive leadership teams of Activision (Rob Kostich, President), AMD (Lisa Su, CEO), Electronic Arts (Laura Miele, Chief Studio Officer), and Google (Phil Harrison, Vice President). It has been. of Stadia), Microsoft (Phil Spencer, Executive Vice President of Games), Nintendo of America (Doug Bowser, President), Riot Games (Marc Merrill, Co-Chair), Rockstar Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ubisoft (Yves Guillemot, CEO) ), Valve, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (David Haddad, President), Tencent (Steven Ma, Senior Vice President).

GamesBeat The belief in covering the GamesBeat gaming industry is “where passion meets business.” What does this mean? As a game studio decision maker, but also as a game fan, I want to tell you how important news is to you. Whether you’re reading articles, listening to podcasts, or watching videos, GamesBeat helps you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How do you do it? Membership includes the following access: Great, educational and fun speaker networking opportunities at newsletter events such as DeanBeat Special member-only interviews, chats, “open office” events with GamesBeat staff Chat with community members, GamesBeat staff, etc. Become a Japanese guest and maybe an introductory member of a fun award or two like-minded parties

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/2021/09/30/the-game-awards-will-take-place-in-person-in-l-a-on-december-9/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos