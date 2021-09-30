New York Community Bancorp, Inc.Joins the MDI Innovation Commission to help modernize the technology of minority deposit institutions





Hicksville, NY, September 30, 2021 / PRNewswire /-New York Community Bank (NYSE: NYCB) (“Company”) today joins the newly established Minority Depositary Innovation Commission (“Committee”). I announced that I participated. “). The Commission serves as an important route to modernize the technology capabilities of a small number of depositors, many of which are underinvested in technology. We join the Commission’s 13 other banks. Other members of the Commission are working to enable Figure Technologies, Inc., JAM FINTOP, and the Color Community to access capital and build wealth through the powerful Black Banking Sector. Includes the National Black Bank Foundation (“NBBF”), a non-profit organization of racial justice.

(PRNewsfoto / New York Community Bancorp, Inc.)

NBBF has partnered with JAM FINTOP on this initiative to bring together experts from a variety of disciplines, including the financial services industry, regulation and FinTech, to support Blackbank and its members.

Thomas R. Kangemi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are pleased to partner with several other banks to join the MDI Innovation Commission. It will be a force of change and will have a positive impact on the communities where a small number of depository institutions serve.”

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. About New York Community Bancorp, Inc., based in Hicksville, NY. Is a leading producer of multi-family loans for non-luxury, rent-regulated apartments in New York City and the parent company of New. York Community Bank. As of June 30, 2021, we reported $ 57.5 billion in assets, $ 43.6 billion in loans, $ 34.2 billion in deposits and $ 6.9 billion in shareholders’ equity.

Reflecting the growth from the series of acquisitions, the Company operates 236 branches through eight regional divisions: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank and Atlantic Bank. New York; Garden State Community Bank, New Jersey. Ohio Savings Bank, Ohio. Am Trust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

The story continues

About the National Black Bank Foundation The non-profit National Black Bank Foundation and its investment unit, the Black Bank Fund, were founded in 2020 to revitalize black-owned banks and the communities that provide their services. The Foundation will work with corporate and philanthropic partners to provide BlackBank with legal, regulatory and operational support, and the Fund will invest $ 250 million in Tier 1 capital directly in existing Black Bank through share purchases. .. For more information, please visit www.NBBFoundation.org.

About JAMFINTOP JAMFINTOP is a joint venture between JAM Special Opportunity Ventures (“JSOV”), an affiliate of Jacobs Asset Management (“JAM”), and FINTOP Capital. This partnership brings together banking professionals and experienced fintech entrepreneurs to invest in companies that change the way financial institutions and their customers move, track, and interact with money. JAM, an affiliate of JSOV, has invested in public and private community banks for 26 years. FINTOP Capital is also a leading fintech investor with over 140 years of collective experience. JAM and JSOV are not affiliated with FINTOP Capital.

JAM FINTOP Banktech raised $ 150 million in April 2021 to accelerate technology adoption by community banks across the United States. Uniquely, all 66 of the fund’s limited partners are community banks. The fund’s Limited Partners total assets of more than $ 600 billion are ranked as the fifth largest bank in the United States. JAMFINTOP’s second fund, JAMFINTOP Blockchain, will invest in blockchain infrastructure, on-ramp, and business. Currently sold to eligible buyers, with Figure and NYCB as the main investors. For more information, please visit www.jamfintop.com.

Investor and media contacts:

Salvatore J. Dimartino

(516) 683-4286

Cision

To download multimedia, please view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-community-bancorp-inc-joins-mdi-innovation-committee-to -help-modernize-technology-at-minority -Deposit agency-301389229.html

Source New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/york-community-bancorp-inc-joins-183200140.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos