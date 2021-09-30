TikTok flirts with NFT – TechCrunch





NFT spaces are quite old and it can be difficult to separate billions of dollars of crypto speculation from potential infrastructure shifts, but many mainstream tech companies have stepped into the space. Shows future interest.

This time it’s TikTok’s turn. With just over 1 billion monthly users worldwide, the fast-growing social media platform leverages the content of top creators such as Lil Nas X, Grimes, Bella Paulch, Rudy Willingham and Gary Vaynerchuk to create unique NFTs. We have a lineup of drops. The one-on-one limited edition NFT release seems to focus on creating buzz among the existing NFT community, rather than exposing in-app users to irreplaceable tokens.

The company avoids blockchain energy concerns by placing NFTs on a dedicated site powered by Ethereum’s Layer 2 scaling solution, Immutable X. It states that NFTs traded using it are “100% carbon neutral”. The drop will begin on October 6th with a collection from Lil Nas X and will continue until the end of the month.

Why is TikTok in the NFT world in the first place? The TikTok drop site has a fairly accurate answer.

Inspired by the creativity and innovation of the TikTok creator community, TikTok is exploring the world of NFTs as a new creator empowerment tool. NFTs are a new way for creators to be recognized and rewarded for their content, and a new way for fans to own culturally significant moments on TikTok.

The creations that take place at TikTok help drive culture and initiate socially influential trends. TikTok curates some of these cultural milestones and combines them with prominent NFT artists to bring something unique and groundbreaking to the NFT landscape.

This was clearly an early niche experiment for the company and didn’t previously show the same level of interest in NFTs as platforms like Twitter and Facebook showed, but NFTs are a space worth paying attention to. It also shows what they think is.

