Clubhouse adds clips for Android, asynchronous listening replays, better search, and spatial audio – TechCrunch





Clubhouse today announced four new features: Clips, Replays, Universal Search, and Spatial Audio for Android (already on iOS). All of these features will be released today, with the exception of the replays that will be rolled out in October. These additions extend Clubhouse’s reach by making content available even after the live conversation is over and enabling asynchronous engagement.

Clips allow live listeners in public rooms to clip the latest 30 seconds of audio and share it anywhere. So, especially if you’re listening to speakers making wise (or otherwise) remarks, a shareable moment with a link to create a clip and join the room. These can be shared on other social media platforms. The host can decide whether to allow listeners to create clips in their room. If the clip is turned on, the user can create it by tapping the scissors icon.

Clubhouse is already aware that sharing a 30-second audio clip out of context is dangerous. The villain could clip the audio to obscure the true meaning (you might say “Museums are always free on Fridays”, but the clips are “Museums are always free” It could stop. Of course, Clubhouse is worried about something more sinister than this). That’s why Clubhouse first publishes beta clips to a small group of creators. Clubhouse has struggled with content moderation in its short history. Recently, doctors have reported that the app was forcibly shut down due to harassment from anti-bakers. In light of these challenges, it makes sense for Clubhouse to announce this feature more slowly.

Universal Search improves detectability in Clubhouse and allows users to enter keywords or names in the search bar to find related rooms (both live and scheduled), people, clubs, and biography. And Clubhouse says it will bring Spatial Audio to Android with positive feedback from iOS users. However, despite these features being updated, Clubhouse has failed to add live captions, making it inaccessible to the hearing impaired and hearing impaired.

Among these new features, Replay could be the app’s biggest game changer. This allows creators to record a room, save it to their profile or club, or download audio for external sharing, such as a podcast feed. The host and moderator can choose whether to record the room.

Earlier this month, former PayPal COO David Sacks released Callin, a “social podcasting” app that acts like a Clubhouse live audio room, but users can save and edit recordings to podcasts through the app. Next, Twitter said it would also add the recorded space. Now, Clubhouse’s replay feature makes you more competitive.

Clubhouse tried to appeal to live audio creators through the “Creator First” program, but the effort was reportedly disappointing. However, if Clubhouse wants to appeal to creators, this easy way to save and share audio allows you to keep your host on the platform. The appeal of apps like Clubhouse is that they can provide a shared live experience, but by allowing asynchronous listening, you can increase your audience.

