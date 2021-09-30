Northwestern Mutual and Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation Collaborates for Change





Cleves, Ohio, September 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation is excited to announce a new partnership with Northwestern Mutual. Northwestern Mutual will serve as a global sponsor to increase the representation of Africans in the technology industry.

As a global sponsor, Northwestern Mutual will effectively support BITCON, Blacks In Technology’s annual conference, which will take place October 13-15. Northwestern Mutual will also attend a monthly job fair with BIT and its partner, Techqueria, which serves the Hispanic / LatinX community.

According to BIT, blacks make up more than 13% of the US population and are one of the largest consumers of technology products and solutions. However, only 5% of US tech professionals are black. In fact, black professionals make up 24% of all employees, compared to just 3% of the top 75 Silicon Valley tech companies. Globally, these numbers are declining significantly.

Blacks In Technology is the largest black engineer with the goal and mission to “step on the gap” between black workers and other technology industries, and to fundamentally influence and influence change. Global community. They aim and intend to level the competition through training, education, networking, and mentorship with the support of allies, partners, sponsors, and members.

“Northwestern Mutual has really stepped up to support the black community. It’s not just African Americans, but African descendants from around the world, including the Caribbean and African diaspora,” said the Executive Director of the Blacks In Technology Foundation. Said Dennis Schultz. According to Dennis, “Partners like Northwestern Mutual are the lifeline of the Blacks In Technology Foundation and were top-down impressed with the level of involvement and true interest in our mission.”

The collaboration between Northwestern Mutual and Blacks In Technology enables skill-up, training and mentorship efforts for large black professionals. We are excited to have this opportunity to spotlight Black’s excellence in the community and act as a true partner of technology underrepresented groups.

James Hishke, Vice President of Technology Labor Program at Northwestern Mutual, said: “We are excited about this new partnership with the BlacksInTechnology Foundation. The BlacksInTechnology Foundation shares the same goal of providing black students and professionals with more opportunities to pursue and advance their technology careers. . ”

About Blacks In Technology Foundation

Founded in 2008 and 2012, Blacks In Technology LLC is the largest community and media organization focused on Africans in the technology industry. Through community-focused activities, events and outreach, the Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation provides world-class technological excellence and innovation by providing resources, guidance, networking, and opportunities for members to share. Advance their expertise and their careers by “trampling the division” by establishing a blueprint for. For more information on the Blacks In Technology Foundation, please visit https://foundation.blacksintechnology.net/.

About Northwestern Mutual

The Northwestern Mutual has helped people and businesses achieve financial security for over 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of financial professionals with personalized digital experiences and industry-leading products to help clients plan what matters most. Northwestern Mutual has total assets of $ 308.8 billion, revenues of $ 31.1 billion, $ 2 trillion worth of life insurance protection, and provides life insurance, disability insurance, long-term care insurance, annuities, intermediaries and advisory services of 4.75 million. We provide financial security to more than one person. The company manages over $ 200 billion in investments owned by clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual was ranked 90th in the 2021 Fortune 500 and is recognized by Fortune as one of the “most admired” life insurance companies in the world. 2021 company.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, Wisconsin (life insurance with life and disability insurance, pensions, and long-term care insurance) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS), broker dealers, registered investment advisers, members FINRA and SIPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company (NMWMC) (Investment Advisors and Services), Federal Savings Bank. And Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC).

Technology Foundation Source Black

