The new WoW Classic server makes a fresh start with faster leveling and harder raids





Much of the appeal of the World of Warcraft Classic was the ability to relive the groundbreaking MMO launch as if it were a whole new game. But now that WoW Classic has moved to the Burning Crusade extension, that experience has diminished significantly as the community matured and focused on endgame content. For players who are still hungry for that “new start” sensation, Blizzard is rolling out a whole new set of WoW Classic servers that need to create a whole new character. But what’s even more interesting is that these new servers also have faster leveling speeds and harder raid bosses that are released more often.

These new servers, called the Season of Mastery, give the community the opportunity to push reset together and start WoW Classic from scratch. Everyone will reach level 60 and engage in endgame raids. This is exactly the same as when Classic was first released in 2019. However, while the original Classic servers were intended to reproduce the original 2004 WoW as closely as possible, many changes will be made to these new servers. This makes the game more accessible for beginners and more challenging for hardcore players.

In a blog post detailing the Mastery season, Blizzard explains that leveling will be much faster this time as he gains more experience from the quest. There are also quality of life updates that ease the burden of classic grinds. All meeting stones found outside the dungeon will turn into summon stones. This means that you can use them to instantly summon party members to the entrance to the dungeon from anywhere in AZELOS. Blizzard also states that mining nodes and herbalism nodes will become much more common to account for the increase in player numbers seen on Classic servers, as opposed to the original game.

But perhaps the biggest change is that raids are released more often and the boss presents a much bigger challenge. Originally, the classic endgame was split into six phases that emulate how the MMO was updated in 2004. It took Blizzard about two years to release all six phases, but with the Season of Mastery, Blizzard is speeding things up and trying to release them all. There are 6 phases within a year. This is also why leveling is much faster.

The decision to increase the difficulty of the raid boss comes from a rather surprising observation that what was difficult for players in the mid-2000s is no longer so difficult. When WoW was first launched, its assault was notoriously difficult and required many to be weakened so that more players could defeat them. Blizzard chose to use WoW Classic and use an already weakened version of the raid, but it was too easy for a Classic player who has been very good at WoW over the years. Therefore, the Season of Mastery server uses Planar Fried Boss to provide players with a more satisfying challenge. In addition, Blizzard removes some useful tools that players will use to help defeat raid bosses. World buffs will no longer work in raid encounters and bosses will have more HP.

A complete list of changes in the Season of Mastery can be found here. There is no release date for the Season of Mastery yet, but Blizzard will launch an open beta on October 5th to test these new changes. Players can probably expect a full launch later this month.

